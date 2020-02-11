This is not the primary campaign that Democrats expected

It seems that former vice-president Joe Biden will again take a brutal blow from voters tonight. Biden’s best pitch in the race for the Democratic nomination was always that he was a winner; the candidate who could best beat Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Then he finished fourth in last week’s Iowa democratic caucuses.

Now, according to the latest polls, Biden is struggling with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for third place in the “first-in-the-nation” primary in snowy New Hampshire. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, is expected to finish second. But it is the self-described socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders, who is expected to win, the polls suggest.

This is not remotely how Democrats thought the race would look a year ago when it started. At the time, Californian senator Kamala Harris was a top perspective for nomination; youthful Texan Beto O’Rourke started his campaign on the cover of Vanity Fair; and almost nobody knew the name Buttigieg, let alone how to say it or why they would ever want it.

Harris and O’Rourke quit the race long before voting began, and now Buttigieg (boot-edge-edge if you are still unsure) might be the party’s last best hope to stop Sanders.

“It’s like we’re losing our damn mind,” veteran Democrat James Carville told the Vox website.

Joe Biden’s best field in the past was that he was a winner; the candidate who could best beat Donald Trump in the November presidential election. (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

Carville, the eccentric ragin ‘cajun from New Orleans, who remembers best because he brought Bill Clinton to the White House almost 30 years ago, hung around this week and for the last time on cable news, gripping and foaming his party the most experiments with ideas voters don’t care – prisoners, for example, have to vote.

He says he is “terrified” by what is happening and that Democrats should become relevant, focus on what is important to ordinary people, and understand that their only job in this world is to save Donald Trump.

Sanders as more disruptive

Judging by social media, Carville speaks for many Democrats who fear that the party will go on its way to nowhere if it chooses Sanders as its candidate.

The supporters of Sanders clearly think differently. For some, Trump is strangely living proof that the country wants a more disruptive – albeit more disruptive like Sanders – in the White House.

“If that horse’s ass can be elected president of this country, a man like Bernie Sanders should have no problem,” Rene Demuynck, a New Jersey democrat, told CBC News at a Sanders meeting on Monday.

Not so fast, there is more at stake than presidency, says Carville.

Tuesday’s primary, the second in a state-to-state election contest, tests the endurance of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in Iowa (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

“Let’s say Sanders is our candidate, I’m going to vote for him,” he said to MSNBC, but in the next breath he said, “You know what’s going to change? Nothin.”

Carville believes that even if he takes the White House, Sanders will not have enough attraction in swing states to send the Senate to Democrats. Without the Senate, not only would most of the Democrats’ agendas get stuck, Republicans would retain their power over judicial appointments. Democrats need a candidate who can win the White House, keep the House, and turn the Senate around, Carville says.

VIEW | Sanders trusts on a strong basis as Biden drops, Buttigieg rises:

Bernie Sanders relies on his strong foundation to make him the Democratic nominee for president, mainly because Joe Biden seems to have slumped and Pete Buttigieg has risen after the caucus in Iowa. 06:04

While all this furious supporters of Sanders in New Hampshire is raging, a few hundred million dollars in TV advertisements for billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic nomination over the American waves are flowing elsewhere.

And finally, that investment might pay off: a Reuters / Ipsos poll Monday from the democrat and independent voters made Bloomberg rise to third place nationally, by 15 percent, behind Biden by 17 percent and Sanders by 20 percent.

Whether there is even a path to the Bloomberg nomination is not yet clear. But if so, it can begin as follows: Bloomberg catches up Buttigieg and Biden in time for polls for his formidable ground team (he is said to have 2,000 people on the payroll) to capture the battlefield in major primary states on March 3 Super tuesday. If that was indeed the plan, it could fall into place.

The ultimate showdown would probably be Bloomberg taking on Sanders – the multi-billionaire against the working-class champion – in what could be the most divided Democratic convention since Hubert Humphrey took over the nomination in 1968 without taking part in one of the party’s primaries.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks Monday during a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Trump gets into the polls. He is nearly 44 percent on fivethirtyeight.com, a website that focuses on opinion polls, his highest point in almost three years. That is still historically low for a president who enjoys a strong economy like Trump, but it only adds to the nervousness of an already nervous group of democrats who are terrified that they could deprive the White House of the opportunity to take back.

It is still possible – perhaps even probable – that Biden will regain his front-runner status in the South Carolina primary rankings later this month, where he hopes to be able to show a huge lead among African-American voters without whom a Democratic candidate in November will not can win.

But he is disappointing for Democrats who thought he would put on a better show than he has done so far. Maybe they were unrealistic. Biden’s campaign history is not inspiring. He has been president twice before (1988, 2008), but never got far.

This is his first primary in New Hampshire. And he knows what everyone knows: you can’t win the nomination here, but you can lose it.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks Monday during a campaign event in Exeter, N.H. According to the latest polls, Biden is struggling with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for third place for Tuesday’s first place in New Hampshire. (Elise Amendola / The Associated Press)