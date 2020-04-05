This is not the time to go to the grocery store

Dr. Deborah Birx said Saturday that Americans should focus especially on social distancing guidelines in the next two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This is the time not to go to the grocery store, not to the pharmacy, but do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe,” he said.

Birx noted that Pennsylvania, Colorado and the Washington, D.C. metro area, were beginning to have a growing number of cases.

“We hope and believe that if people mitigate strongly, the work they did over the past two weeks will be blunt,” he said.

He indicated really bad points of interest in New Jersey and New York, where virus and death cases continued to increase.

“The following two weeks are extraordinarily important,” he said.

Anthony Fauci also said that three or four hot spots were still rising, but that certain areas could flatten the curve through social distance.

“Just make sure everyone does the minimum amount of this physical separation, because the virus has no place to go if you are physically separating yourself,” said Fauci.

He went on to say that when he ran with his wife in Washington, D.C., he saw people practicing socially correct guidelines while they were waiting for a drink at a restaurant.

The White House / YouTube