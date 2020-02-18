[this-is-precisely-when-bishopsford-street-bridge-in-merton-is-probably-to-reopen]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Detectfor particulars of your details security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

It appears to be like like the Bishopsford Road Bridge in Merton is not going to reopen until finally Spring 2021 at the earliest.

The bridge collapsed past summer time following flodding.

Just after 8 months of disruption for motorists and citizens, Merton Council now needs to invest almost £2.7 million fully demolishing and rebuilding the bridge.

In April 2019, perform began on strengthening the bridge more than the River Wandle, which borders Sutton and Merton. But on June 10 the river flooded.

4 days later the northern arch of the bridge partly collapsed, breaking gas, drinking water, electricity and broadband mains

In November Conservative opposition councillor David Dean slammed the council for a “lack of urgency” in acquiring the repairs finished.

On Monday (February 24) the council’s cabinet is anticipated to approve the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge.

If authorized, function will begin on web site in March to eliminate the damaged sections of the bridge and pre-establish operate like ecological assessments will get location.

Key design would then commence by May possibly and it’s hoped they would be completed by Spring 2021.

The council is also anticipated to publish a ‘detailed timetable of works’ to preserve inhabitants informed.

Cabinet member for regeneration, housing and transport, Councillor Martin Whelton, reported: “Reopening the bridge to all vehicles is a substantial priority for the council and it has been operating tricky, with its companions, to do this and mitigate the influence of its closure.

“I fully comprehend the irritation of the earlier eight months while structural assessments have been carried out, but it has been critical to undertake that function to ensure a secure repair or rebuild can consider position.

“Having completed people assessments, we are identified to move ahead as promptly as possible and get the bridge reopened.”

Merton Council’s cabinet will fulfill at Merton Civic Centre in Morden at 7.15pm on Monday.

If you have a story for us, make sure you e mail our reporter tara.o’[email protected]