This is the cheapest state where Americans can retire in 2020

With $ 100,000 in retirement savings, you gain additional time in this state

If you don’t plan to move to Panama or Portugal when you retire – your loss, by the way – you don’t have to choose the best country where you want to retire.

If you choose a location based solely on your retirement income, go to Mississippi. According to a recent GOBankingRates personal finance study, your career earnings last the longest.

In the GBR report (“How Long $ 100,000 Retire”), the company relied on data on pension expenditure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and “other research” (including the cost of living per capita) on your retirement egg, the 38th % of American workers don’t have them.

The “Top” States for Cheap Retirement:

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Michigan

Arkansas / Alabama (bound)

Missouri

But don’t move yet. The cost of moving yourself could force you into new debt. “We are trying to get people to take a decision before making a decision, for example moving to another state to retire and taking out a mortgage that is twice what they currently have.” Nick Holeman, director of financial planning for online investment firm Betterment, told Yahoo! Money.

Plus, you won’t get that far with $ 100,000 – even in Mississippi that’s a little less than three years.

The hardest place to retire? Hawaii, where $ 100,000 is available for just over a year and life is $ 20,000 more annually than in the second most expensive state in California. Don’t go here except on vacation or when you’ve bundled $ 2 million away.

