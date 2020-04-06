This is the COVID-1L lock locked in the middle of the Love Aditya Bhatia Lama

COVID-2 is a hold of most countries in the world and it is a matter of serious concern. Curfew and lockdown have been demanded in many countries as a precaution against the pandemic, but as each day passes, new developments come to light. Many people are experiencing problems due to lockdowns, not just because some people are stuck overseas and unable to travel back.

One such incident is that of TV actress Aditi Bhatia. According to a definitive report from the India Forum, these actresses, who attended a workshop in the United States in February, have unfortunately been blocked due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Aditi Bhatia, who is attending an acting workshop in LA, said that she had planned to visit her childhood friends and visit Los Angeles for a few days after the course ended on March. Although he was on his way back to India a few days ago, he was informed by the airline that the flight had been canceled.

Clearly, before the lockdown was announced in India, Aditya’s mother flew down to visit her aunt in Philadelphia. She had to meet Aditi, but she canceled her flight because it was not safe for her trip. Now they are stuck in both places, though in different cities.

Aditi lives with her mother in Mumbai while her children, uncle, aunt and nephew live in Baroda. She is in constant contact with her family through phone and video calls. The actress is also very active on social media and entertains fans through her goofy social media posts.

