Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Pete Townshend and Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher joined forces for an all-star tribute to famous Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green past evening (February 25).

The clearly show, at the London Palladium, was organised by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and showcased appearances from Mac keyboard participant Christine McVie and authentic guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Gibbons appeared on Inexperienced-period Mac tracks Dr Brown, All Your Like and Oh Effectively. He was joined on the latter two songs by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

David Gilmour designed a rare stay overall look, adding guitar to Oh Nicely and lap metal to the band’s 1968 instrumental strike Albatross, which Fleetwood devoted to late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, while Kirk Hammett appeared on The Environmentally friendly Manalishi (WIth The Two Prong Crown).

Fleetwood Mac by themselves had been represented by Christine McVie, who sang and played keyboards on Quit Messin‘ All around and Searching For Anyone, though existing Fleetwood Mac guitarist/vocalist Neil Finn performed Green‘s 1969 showcase Male Of The Globe.

When Eco-friendly himself did not surface, primary guitarist Jeremy Spencer joined the band for The Sky Is Crying and I Cannot Hold On.

The established finished with an all-star edition of Elmore James’ Shake Your Moneymaker, which Fleetwood Mac coated on their self-titled 1968 debut album.

Mick Fleetwood And Good friends Celebrate The Songs Of Peter Green, London Palladium, February 25, 2020 setlist

1. Rolling Male



2. Research



3. Dr Brown (that includes Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)



four. All Your Enjoy (showcasing Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)



five. Rattlesnake Shake



six. Quit Messin’ All over (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)



7. Seeking for anyone (showcasing Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)



eight. Sandy Mary (that includes Noel Gallagher)



9. Appreciate that burns (that includes Noel Gallagher)



10. The Entire world Keeps Turning (showcasing Noel Gallagher)



11. Like Crying



12. No Location To Go



13. Station Person (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)



14. Man Of The Environment (that includes Neil Finn on vocals)



15. Oh Nicely, Element I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)



16. Oh Properly, Part II (showcasing David Gilmour on guitar)



17. Need to have Your Love So Undesirable



18. Black Magic Lady



19. The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)



20. I Won’t be able to Hold On (showcasing Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)



21. The Inexperienced Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)



22. Albatross (showcasing David Gilmour on lap metal guitar)



23. Shake Your Moneymaker (All-star finale)

