This is the one we think RuPaul is targeting

RuPaul at the Drag Race UK judgment table. (BBC)

The history of the Drag Race is a closely guarded secret, but in our eyes we see this.

RuPaul’s Famous Secret RuPaul is set to take the franchise into its new star-studded stadium starting April 24.

The movie will host 12 famous princesses who take turns making famous guests. Alyssa Edward, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity of Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo have all proven to be stars.

Trixie laughed at the idea at PinkNews earlier in December, saying: “It’s a ‘magic makeover’, but it’s a popular A-list.

“People who are homosexual, ignorant, and busy, are intentionally pulling because they want to earn something by being on our roll of the day.”

Who exactly will be taking part in the first episode of the show is unknown at the moment. The logo on the head here, created by a Drag Race that is kept secret until the skies come to life.

Whether this is an attempt to prove the success of The Masked Singer, or is it simply a way of hiding a low-A-list script to make it stand out (we doubt others).

Anyway, here’s our dream of Mtukudula Race.

1. Kim Petras

Kim Petras poses in the winning room at the NME Awards 2020. (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Finally, RuPaul used Kim Petras’ song – “Heart to Break” – to match the lips in season 12, the island episode. Just an experience?

2. Laverne Cox

Orange Players Is the New Black Look is our favorite person on Instagram, where she showcases her professional artwork.

3. Dominique Jackson

Dominque Jackson plays Elektra in Pose. (FX)

The Pose player, who plays Elektra Abundance-Wintour-Evangelista, is a real football player, having become part of Sinclair’s winning house.

And we have the feeling that they are doing really well in this hard to read.

4. MJ Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez also attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party (Jemal Countess / Getty Pictures)

1. They can sing.

2. He can walk.

3. Can you imagine the face of Blanca-Elektra on the runway?

5. Sam Smith

Sam Smith is no stranger to hair or shoes. We’re taking the above to make sure he’s in the Celebrity Drag Race category, tbh.

6. Follow Lysette

Trace Lysette has a starring role in The Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lizzo. (STX Entertainment)

Host Hustlers is a close friend of Drag Race Royalty Peppermint, and appeared in season nine in support of him. Therefore, they are better off if.

7. Candis Cayne

Candis Cayne. (Getty)

Expert and cartoonist Candis Cayne has made several appearances on the Drag Race and the previously forgotten sister Drag U.

8. Chaz Bono

Cher adopted her son Chaz Bono in 2010 (MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images)

Chaz was a guest judge during the difficult six days, and was made to endure various visits to his mother and grandmother during a difficult time of communication. It is clear that the time has come for RuDemption.

9. Lachlan Watson

RuPaul loves the queen, and we are pretty confident that Chilling Adventures starring Sabrina Lachlan Watson, 19, can do what Scaredy Kat could not and overcome a major problem. Their Instagram shows they have a strong sense of self-worth.

10. Brian Michael Smith

Brian Michael Smith became the first television newsman to become the first black man to participate in the competition. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Pictures)

Brian became the first Black trans person to win the regular series when he was cast in Lone Star 9-1-1. If this is not about charisma, unity, nerves and talent, then is it honey?

11. Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer plays Water in Euphoria. (HBO)

The Euporia star is possibly the only person in the world to challenge Gigi Goode for her royal crown. Can you see him being sent by Jules’ signature at a high price?

12. Harry Instructions

Harry’s fashion at the 2019 Met Gala. (Matt Winkelmeyer / MG19 / Getty Pictures of The Art Museum / Vogue)

If Drag Race has proven to be one thing: it’s different, right?

As is the case in other seasons, RuPaul has resigned to allow one queen to compete, we think it’s best for Celebrity Drag Race to cast his net in the clear and include everyone he loves, Harry Styles.