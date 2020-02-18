[this-is-the-place-eastenders’-walford-east-station-would-be-on-the-london-underground]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor particulars of your knowledge security rights Invalid E mail

Walford is our favorite borough in London , even if it can be not exactly genuine.

EastEnders viewers frequently see figures in remarkable scenes outside Walford East Tube station, which was first demonstrated on air back again in 1996.

And inside of the area seems to be just like an genuine London Underground station with ticket machines, ticket obstacles and ways main up to the system location.

We have even noticed the tube gliding along the bridge over Bridge Road Industry.





Where is Walford East on the London Underground

(Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron)



Station team can also be spotted in scenes at Walford East and some storylines have been filmed on genuine tube trains.

Unfortunately the station has in no way appeared on an formal London Underground tube map mainly because it is fictional.

But Walford East in East London does have a place of exactly where it would positioned on a map if it was a real station.

The imaginary end is between Bow Highway and West Ham on the Hammersmith and Town and District lines. It takes the position of Bromley-by-Bow station, which would disappear as Walford East normally takes its place.

This means Albert Square inhabitants in postcode E20 have brief one-way links across the city all the way to West London as the District Line travels among Upminster and Ealing Broadway , Richmond and Wimbledon .

We can just see Jack Branning and Denise Fox now getting the tube from Walford East down to Hammersmith for a show at the Apollo.

Or Ian Beale arriving at Cannon Street to fulfill an unsuspecting Tinder date.





