This is the real name and title of Meghan Markle

While some of the family’s royal enthusiasts may be a little overwhelmed by “Rachel” from all of this, the supposedly broken news is actually old news. During a questionnaire and questionnaire for the British show Dave, Meghan Markle was asked if she had a middle name. In response, he said: “Yes, it’s Meghan. My first name is actually Rachel.”

Given the fact that Markle made the Q&A in February 2016, her response was not world news at the time. This is because, although Markle had her first date with Prince Harry in July 2016, she would not be associated with the royal until October 2016, per Town & Country. Great story short, not as well known as it is today.

That being said, this image of Rachel fell in quite a public way when Markle and Harry came in contact. However, he did not make such a big dive. Queen Elizabeth used Markle’s birth name when she wrote an official letter giving her consent for the couple’s wedding. The statement said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I declare my consent to a marriage contract between the elder King Henry Charles Albert David and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I agree to cause me to submit under the Great Seal and to be registered in the Books. of the Private Council. “

Oh yes, Harris doesn’t even go by his first name.