This is the red line of cast queen

Drag the All-Star Game 5 you will see RuPaul welcoming queen favorites from previous seasons to compete for a place in the prestigious hall.

The prospect of a new All Stars season is always high – but for the world at this point, Drag Race’s immense help feels justified.

RuPaul has confirmed that All Stars 5 will be released worldwide on June 5, a week after the 12th season of Drag Race is due to end.

The new season is being recorded as a “special program”, and will air on Showtime instead of VH1.

There are rumors that the upcoming hack will end the lip-sync on your custom referral forms. At the same time, it is still visible.

What is certain is that RuPaul has also received new favorites, and online Nancy Drews has confirmed that they have done what they are.

Shea Coulée

Shea Coulée at the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9. (Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage)

Men have been hoping for Ru to call Shea Coulée back for another cherry, and rumors have been coming soon – even after her controversy.

The Queen of Chicago is one of the fiercest competitors to ever see on the Drag Race. She won four hurdles in nine seasons – made possible only by a few queens. Bendelacreme was the only one that did well in season one, putting Shea firmly in All Stars 5.

Miz Cracker

Miz Cracker at DragCon UK. (Getty)

Season 10 Queen is another favorite of the list of attractions, and is highly recommended to re-enter the All Stars 5 exam room.

Back in May 2019, Cracker posted an Instagram video apologizing to fans for the launch of the live shows in June, when the season was set to be played.

Like Shea, Cracker struggled to throw fans into the spotlight. In 2018 he told Metro to lead the development of Drag Race, explaining: “It would be a good thing to do All Stars, but we are in a world where there are countries where torturers are killed.”

Derrick Barry

Derrick Barry is ready to give us some more. (Getty)

Britney’s best drag queen has not revealed the secret to her liking for a second chance at Drag Race.

At DragWorld 2019, he told Digital Spy that he “won’t deny all the stars, that is”.

The Vegas queen wrote that she would stick to her guns if given the chance, and would play happily.

“I have learned that over the last three years, I have not read where I have been invited to come and pull, they want me to come and try Britney.”

Mayhem Miller

Mayhem Miller recently starred in AJ and The Queen. (Getty)

Mayhem was the fifth to be eliminated in 10 seasons, but in his short time in the werk room he managed to make a big impression and since then received the highest compliment – being immortalized as a meme.

If Mayhem competes on All Stars 5 she will be following her girls Detox (season 5, All Stars 2), Raven (season 2, All Stars 1) and Morgan McMichaels (season 2, All Stars 3).

Blair St Clair

Even though Blair’s run on Drag Race season 10 was low – he came out six weeks later, after Mayhem Miller – his flawless look and flaws made him an instant favorite.

Since his season Blair has been in the spotlight – just look at Instagram – and in 2019 he told GSN to “be brave” to go to All Stars, but he would do it if it was to his advantage.

“If you asked me if I was ready to film the All Stars season and if I did well, I would say yes,” he said.

“I’m ready. I’ve spent a long time using my skills to strengthen my weak spot.”

Jujubee

Jujubee at DragCon UK. (Getty)

Continuing Rudift’s title of queen contempt for All Stars 1, rumors abound that Jujubee will be competing for a place in the prestigious hall this year.

Jujubee came in third place in season two, behind Raven and Tyra Sanchez. He joined Raven for All Stars, making it possible after joining Robyn’s “Dancing Under My Lips” lipstick, but dropped in the end.

Win

Ongina made his first win in season 1. (Getty)

The first-ever coffee cup of the legendary Ongina is thought to be one-sided this year.

The Filipino-American queen was one of the first reality TV stars to be diagnosed with HIV. She calmly announces the situation, setting the stage for future HIV-positive queens to compete openly and proudly.

It’s no wonder that Ongina remains a fan favorite, and perhaps the queen on the All Stars list wants more than anything else.

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Mariah Paris Balenciaga. (Getty)

The third queen that is a long time, may be best remembered for her ashen Joan Collins Snatch Game.

We haven’t heard millions from Mariah in recent years – though she is a favorite at DragCon – but a stint of All Stars can get her into big bands like Tatianna.

Alexis Matteo

My! Alexis Matteo on All Stars 5 would definitely be sick, no?

Although today known as Miss Vanjie’s mother-in-law, Alexis Matteo was a strong contender for season three, where she came third, and in All Stars 1, where she failed against her rival Yara Sofia.

India Ferrah

The third and final season of the three-part queen is rumored to be appearing on All Stars 5 with India Ferrah.

The Queen of Ohio has had her first disappointing season, sent home in the fifth round, but has had a lot of success since then.

He was accepted back into the Drag Race for a season before the nine-year show ended, and joined the Las Vegas show.