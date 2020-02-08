`` This is the second Wuhan '': 30 million Chinese stranded against coronaviruses 1000 km from the epicenter

More than 500 miles from the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, 30 million people are detained – some literally locked up in their homes – while Chinese authorities use extreme efforts to curb the spread of respiratory disease. who stubbornly challenged containment.

In the coastal province of Zhejiang, the most affected region after the province of Hubei, four big cities have essentially placed their populations under a form of house arrest: only one person from each household is allowed to leave and only both days to buy Provisions.

To leave their residential areas and enter the supermarkets, residents must have their government-issued ticket stamped – a sort of passport to the outside world – stamped or their special identification codes scanned. Their temperatures are recorded at each door.

“Each house has closed,” said Chen Zongyao, a 55-year-old man from north Wenzhou who, incidentally, had filled up on rice and fish before the epidemic hit Zhejiang. “We are totally isolated.”

The world’s attention has focused in recent weeks on Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, which has caused a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 720 people in China and infected more than 34,000. Chinese authorities have launched a military-style effort to contain the virus in Hubei, building new hospital departments and creating huge isolation centers in gymnasiums and stadiums.

But a similar situation is unfolding in Zhejiang, one of the most prosperous regions in China. Alibaba, the megalithic e-commerce company, is headquartered in the provincial capital, Hangzhou, and Xi Jinping, the current Chinese president, ruled the province as party secretary here from 2002 to 2007.

Zhejiang has the most coronavirus infections after Hubei, causing drastic restrictions in the main cities, from Hangzhou and Ningbo, one of the largest ports in the world, to the north to Taizhou and Wenzhou to the south.

The most serious are in Wenzhou, where 421 cases of infection have been confirmed, the highest of any city outside of Hubei province. Over 100,000 people from Wenzhou live in Wuhan, and many have returned home for the Lunar New Year vacation, taking the infection with them.

Public transport in Wenzhou has been closed since January 31, and businesses have been closed until February 18 at least. Funerals and weddings have been prohibited.

“I’m telling you, this place is like Wuhan now. It’s the second Wuhan,” said a woman who works at a rest area near the city’s south toll booth, pointing to Wenzhou on the other side. She asked that her name not be used.

The toll was closed except for two lanes, where the police in full protective gear checked documents and temperatures. Only registered city residents were allowed to enter – and were told that they would not be allowed to return.

“For your health, please be cooperative during the exam,” said a sign. The cars contained families with babies, cranky business leaders, young couples, all wearing masks.

They joined the queue with trucks loaded with sweet potatoes and carrying banners on their hoods declaring that they were bringing food. Authorities send food – fruit, porridge, bread, instant noodles – to trapped citizens every day.

We talked in town about food shortages. At a Walmart in Wenzhou, there were long lines of people – sometimes stretching for more than two hours – waiting to buy rice, instant noodles and canned food. The store was completely short of fresh produce, said one buyer.

At the time of the outbreak, around 20,000 people were placed in “central quarantine” in hotels in Wenzhou, where they are now joined by anyone who has come into contact with an infected person or has visited the Hubei in the past two weeks.

Chen Bin, a lawyer, was sent to central quarantine after he returned from his hometown of Hubei, with his two children and in-laws.

Now they are all in different rooms in the same hotel and can only communicate via their phone. At first, Chen said he couldn’t sleep because he feared “even the air is full of germs.”

“I’m going crazy,” wrote a quarantined woman to Douyin, as TikTok is called to China from a hotel room in Wenzhou. “Not comfortable sleeping, not comfortable. My whole body hurts,” she wrote, taking selfies.

Others are even less happy.

When police with SWAT-style equipment, including plastic shields, appeared at the home of a Wenzhou woman who had been in close contact with a confirmed case, they refused to go into central quarantine.

“I do not need it!” the woman in pink pajamas yelled at the police.

“It’s a must! It’s an order from the government!” the officer yelled back, a video of the encounter shows.

The woman stabbed them with a knife to try to repel them. They finally overpowered her and quarantined her.

But this is an unusual case. There has been relatively little grunt here: the Wenzhou see only too clearly, thanks to the example of Wuhan, what happens when the movement is authorized.

“I think people understand and accept the policy of shutting everything down,” said Chen. “They are afraid of the virus.”

In a nearby apartment complex, a 32-year-old mother who uses “Lemon” as her English name said that she had learned to cook during the lockout, which she spends in her apartment with her husband and daughter. Four years.

“I agree to stay at home, even for longer,” said Lemon, who works in a government-related job and also didn’t want to be identified, on the phone while his daughter was laughing nearby. “She’s too small to understand what’s going on. She just knows that” the virus that wears a crown “is terrible and we can’t leave the house.”

A woman who runs a small hardware factory in the area was actually forced to close her business for an indefinite period. “Life is more important than earning money,” said the woman, who only wanted to be identified by her Xia surname.

However, the situation in the city has led to an epidemic of anti-Wenzhou sentiment similar to the ostracism described by the residents of Hubei. People who have been ordered to quarantine at home have found that they are not welcome in their complexes, their neighbors instead directing them to a hotel.

Some people in other parts of Zhejiang have reported extreme reactions when they return from trips to Wenzhou.

Local authorities put a “No Visitors Allowed” sign on the home of Allen Li’s family in Hangzhou and locked the door with a metal chain from the outside. “We quarreled with them, but they said it was a decision from above,” Li told the South China Morning Post. “We understand that we must not go out. But it is not human. What if there is a fire at our house at midnight and that we cannot ask someone to unlock it?”

For now, people are crouching. Chen, the well-stocked resident of north Wenzhou, expects to be home for weeks: “I think there is no hope that the foreclosure will end this month.”

