This is the secret episode of Tiger King

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe, who will be remembered by viewers as the spark that took over Joe Exotic’s private zoo, is spreading the word about a new episode in a video on the Cameo app. Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner posted the video on Twitter on April 4, 2020. “Netflix adds another episode,” Lowe said. “It will be next week. They will be back here tomorrow.”

Netflix did not respond to requests for comments from multiple stores, including Variety and Vanity Fair, so it is unclear what exactly will happen in the new episode. It could be a follow-up episode depicting more recent events or it could be a reunion episode.

However, there are some obstacles to the possibility. First of all, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Netflix to shut down production in all movie and TV shows, according to the Deadline. Tiger King is not a series of bookmarks, so it may not have been included in this finish. However, the crew may not be able to safely record the entire new episode at this time.

Then there is the timing factor. Lowe said the episode was coming “next week”, meaning it would most likely fall by April 10, 2020, but the original King Tiger filmed over the course of five years, each with a bang, so as to put together an episode. a little over a week would seemingly be difficult.

However, a new episode of Tiger King is definitely a possibility based on previous comments from the spotlights of the docu series.