This is the status of cheap flights in 2020

According to a new report, we’re spending less than ever on international flights

Yassine Khalfalli / Unsplash

Scott Keyes, the founder of the popular cheap flight email notification called Scott’s Cheap Flights, reaching over two million members (the website says they save members an average of $ 550 per ticket), came to a conclusion ,

“We all live in the golden age of cheap flights.”

The site has just released its opening Condition of cheap flights Report, a survey of over 2,000 members (mixed with their own data) on “How consumers travel now and how things can change in the coming year.” The report focuses on international travel from the U.S. as the location has underlined domestic flights and travel for people who live abroad.

It looks like we’re on the road a lot more … and even bring some victims (like hugging, ugh, basic economy).

So while we’re giving up some perks, we’re sure to see more of the world. And for good reason – flying is not very expensive.

In our new Golden Age of Travel, we sacrificed comfort (and in-flight smoking) for the cost (Photo: Scott’s Cheap Flights)

“Traveling overseas has never been cheaper than it is today,” Keyes notes, noting that a flight from New York to Rome in 1948 would have cost $ 9,000, but the same offer for a return trip from around $ 300 could have been achieved.

The main travel activities for 2020:

We travel more (in many ways)

50 percent of Scott respondents said they are planning more trips this year than last year – and for the majority of these travelers, this means 2-3 international trips. Most of these trips are scheduled 7-10 days, and a large majority (81 percent together) said their vacation would either be the same or longer than last year.

We spend more on travel

Only 14 percent of those surveyed said they spent less on travel this year than in the previous year. For most people (64 percent), this is a modest $ 5,000… and 53 percent of people say money prevents them from traveling more than taking on work or family commitments.

The environment is in our thoughts, not so much in our plans

Almost half of the respondents were concerned about the environmental impact of flying, but our actions are modest. Fifty-four percent said they would still do the same number of long-haul flights, but “are trying to reduce CO2 emissions in a different way,” while 22 percent did not change their travel methods at all.

We like Europe very much

There, 80 percent of those surveyed would choose to travel, far ahead of Asia and Australia.

Choosing a destination is all about price

64 percent of the respondents choose a travel destination based on the airfare. That’s more than personal recommendations (52 percent) and luckily much earlier than “I saw a photo of the place on Instagram” (22 percent) and “A celebrity visited the place” (1 percent).

The survey included several other categories, but two things really stood out: 78 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to use all of their vacation days this year (as they should), but 80 percent of those surveyed said if the basic economy was the lowest price be. You would book it.

The website says: “People are willing to spend money on travel. You just don’t want to spend it on flights. “

So we don’t care how we get anywhere – we just look forward to everything after arrival.

You can find more cheap travel tips from Keyes in his last 14-hour AMA session on Reddit, in which he drops a few selected nuggets (e.g. domestic trips around Thanksgiving are terrible, but very cheap internationally!).