“This Is Us” character will “go a little sideways,” says Sterling K. Brown

LOS ANGELES, January 14 (UPI) – This is us returns on Tuesday to solve the new drama launched by the fall finale cliffhanger.

The last episode showed that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) eventually stop talking. Before that, Randall is worried that his mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will be forgetful and evasive.

Actors Brown, Moore, and Chris Sullivan were recently on a panel at the Television Critics Association to discuss where the show should go.

Brown said Randall continues to struggle with anxiety issues that led to the conflicts indicated in the fall finals.

“Fogelman and our authors have developed an action that I think is very convincing,” said Brown. “It enables us to take a closer look at Randall’s mental health and self-care. What is right and what is wrong with how he cares for himself and how he could possibly do a better job.”

Brown also said This is us Viewers will expect another shocking unveiling at the end of the episode on Tuesday.

“Then that moment happens when you say, ‘Oh. Oh, (explicitly). It’ll go a little sideways,” Brown said.

Flash Forwards also revealed that Randall’s mother felt more forgetful than forgetting her cell phone or getting lost in the city. She confessed to Randall that she had gone to the movies and forgotten what she saw there.

This is us has not yet revealed Rebecca’s diagnosis, but Moore knows the mysterious illness.

“It is something that I have researched a lot and that I have paid particular attention to,” said Moore. “I want to think carefully about what Rebecca is going through so carefully and deliberately at this stage of her life. I can’t imagine myself in this position.”

Moore thinks it’s too early to tell what Rebecca is going through. she said This is us will uncover it, as Rebecca finds out.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much because of course I want people to keep track of how the season is going and continue the journey she and her family are on,” said Moore.

Also in the autumn finals, Randall and Beth Watson’s adopted daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) invited their mother to a Christmas dinner. Beth and Randall took care of Deja and finally adopted her. If her birth mother is now stable, Beth and Randall wonder if Deja still needs her for stability.

They also feel guilty about competing with Deja’s mother. Watson said Beth could focus on the foundation she and Randall Deja gave, no matter what comes next.

“I’m just grateful that she’s 18 and she’ll be out of the nest and find her way around the world,” said Watson. “We can be the people who set them up and then let their wings fly. Their previous years are already set. She was in another household and that’s what that is. But we have a chance to set them up for something bigger. “

In the story of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Sullivan), their marriage becomes more difficult. You have parental stress when dealing with a blind child. Toby’s sudden weight loss creates even more friction.

Sullivan showed off his physique in a shirtless scene This is us. It was a surprise for Kate because he didn’t tell her he was going to the gym.

“I’m just too torn,” joked Sullivan.

The actor estimated the complexity of his season 4 story. On the surface, it should be a positive change for Toby to get in shape. On This is us, it’s more complicated than that.

“Even things that can be perceived as healthy can be detrimental if they are not treated consciously,” said Sullivan.

This is us is renewed through season 6, at which point Fogelman says the show will end.

New topics continue to be introduced, such as Kate and Toby’s adult son, Rebecca’s deteriorating health, and an impending feud between Randall and Kevin. As epic as the Pearson family gets, Fogelman says it leads to an intimate ending.

“When we end the show at some point, it becomes strangely similar to the pilot, which is just a very intimate story of this family,” said Fogelman. “If we are able to just sit inside ourselves and find driving ways to keep the audience excited and invested, then we hit our sweet spot, I think.”

This is us will air on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.