This Is Us turns Randall’s fear into a horror film

After last week’s fearsome cliffhanger, it’s a relief that “A Hell Of A Week: Part One” isn’t a one-hour home invasion thriller where Randall has to fight to save his family. Instead, the break-in is resolved in the first few minutes when Randall gives the intruder money and persuades him to flee before the cops arrive. But even when the physical danger is over, the episode doesn’t shake the unexplained feeling that marked the nerve-wracking end of last week. “A Hell Of A Week: Part One” examines Randall’s fear by turning it into something that resembles a horror film through surreal nightmares in which Randall becomes powerless and unvoiced. For viewers who do not live with fear, the nightmare sequences are an opportunity to make the experience tangible and understandable. For those who do, “A Hell Of A Week: Part One” offers a strong recognition pain.

“Hell of a Week: Part One” starts a trio of Big Three episodes that will unfold in the same week in the present and teen years of the Big Three, looking back at the first night of their childhood in their “big cribs.” “Anchor the whole thing. It is a format that the show has successfully used in its second season, and I am pleased that the series is being tackled again. This also means that puzzles like what happened to adolescent Kate and how Kevin fared in Philadelphia have to be answered in the following episodes. This week, Randall takes center stage.

Randall’s concern has always been central to his character, but this episode is about where it comes from, how it works, and why he’s so reluctant to seek help for it. In the first season of episode “The Trip,” in which Randall hallucinated his mother’s fear as a kind of locked door, the only time the show used this kind of nightmare picture was horror film. Some of Randall’s nightmares are similarly dull, with his loved ones in danger and powerless to help. Others are more surreal and cerebral, like the one who invites Jack to the storybook love family dinner. What should be a happy picture turns into a troubling fever dream as nobody will listen to Randall while trying to tell them Jack is dead.

When it first appeared, This Is Us’s central thesis seemed to be that the Pearson family trauma all stemmed from the tumultuous years after Jack’s death. But the past few seasons have slowly taken this idea apart, brought Jack’s mistakes to the surface, and examined the deeper issues that shaped the Big Three long before their father’s loss. Yes, the way Rebecca wrongly relied on Randall after Jack’s death certainly contributed to his anxiety problems and his refusal to ask for help, which wasn’t the only cause. By this time, Randall’s imperfect coping mechanisms were well established.

One of the sharpest observations in “A Hell Of A Week: Part One” is the way parents unwittingly pass neuroses on to their children. When little Randall first comes to Jack to tell him he’s scared, Jack replies, “It’s okay to be scared sometimes, buddy. I’m really glad you were brave enough to tell me This is how I can help you fix the problem. “It’s a perfect moment of parenting, one that seems to be solidifying Jack’s status as the best father in the world. However, later, when Jack is finished after a long night of single parenting, he half jokingly asks Randall to be his well-behaved child because Kevin and Kate are kind of a handful. It’s a quiet moment because we know Jack doesn’t really mean what he says, and we also know Randall will take it to heart for the rest of his life. You want to yell at Jack to take him back, just like you do with horror movie protagonists who split up to search the house.

Although Randall inherited his anxiety from William, his coping mechanisms are pure Jack: build your identity around your love for a good woman, distract yourself with practice (running in Jack’s case boxes, running in Randall’s case), and when everything else fails , Bury your problems and pretend that everything is fine. Humor is usually Randall’s defense mechanism, but his targeted “response” from Jae-won is reminiscent of any number of moments of Jack Pearson’s stubbornness. We know that middle-aged Jack was just beginning to develop healthier coping mechanisms by attending AA meetings. Tragically, it is a shift that he could never get through and that came at a time when his children were less malleable for his influence anyway.

The central tragedy of “Hell of the Week: Part One” is Randall’s almost pathological inability to accept the help he is offered so often. This episode is full of moments when characters ask if he’s fine, both in the present and in the past. Even the stunned Rebecca doesn’t let the arrival of Kevin and Sophie distract her from pursuing the nightmares Randall casually mentions. But at some point Randall refuses to admit that something is wrong and nobody can break through, not even Beth, who has been a partner in his mental health problems for a long time. “A Hell Of A Week: Part One” argues that Randall’s dependence on Beth is also part of the unhealthy, repressive way in which he deals with his fear, however strong their marriage is. And that has been an unfair burden for them for a long time.

However, as much empathy as this episode has for the oversized role Beth played to help Randall manage his mental health, I also think there are ways she can go through the short process. For example, she hardly responds to the revelation that the armed intruder entered the room where she slept, which in your opinion would traumatize even the most adapted people. Instead, this revelation is presented as another stress for Randall alone.

This is the biggest of the relatively few problems I have with this episode, which is otherwise a unique, thoughtful, emotional hour of watching TV. One of the best things about “This Is Us” is the way space has been created to tell remarkably specific stories, especially about the black experience. Darnell put aside his political disappointments with his city council to reach Randall as a friend. He admits that black men are often taught to cover up their emotional weaknesses and explains how much he has benefited from the therapy. It’s a great scene for Omar Epps and the kind of entertainment you rarely see on network television.

“Hell of a Week: Part One” is also a fantastic showcase for Niles Fitch and Sterling K. Brown, both of whom are doing phenomenal work to capture the raw nerve energy under Randall’s half-composed exterior. Randall’s breakpoint results from what is publicly celebrated as a heroic moment. But Randall knows that brutally beating a robber was an example of losing control and not regaining control. The last scene Randall collapses and calls Kevin is one of the best Brown’s made on the series, and a testament to how far their sibling relationship has developed over the past four seasons. Now that we’ve seen this hell of a week from Randall’s perspective, it’s time to see what Kevin is up to.

