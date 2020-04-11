‘This is War’: The use of military force against COVID-19 could be anything but easy

OTTAWA –

When 40 Canadian Rangers moved to work in northern Quebec this week to set up burning homes for the NKF-19 and to do other work in their communities due to widespread outbreaks, they has been the most widely recognized military force ever to date.

The Rangers were formed in response to the request of state police, the first for the federal government because of COVID-19. Thousands of soldiers are standing in case it is not the last.

But what exactly can a Canadian team be able to carry out with such a spread? And how can leaders decide to use soldiers who, once guilty, can find themselves exposed, or excluded, and fired from combat?

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced last month that the army had deployed 24,000 troops so it could respond to COVID-19 and the floods and fires that were being reported. became the spring of last year.

Equipment was assembled on key troops such as CFB Borden in Ontario, but most of the troops were self-segregated to ensure that they were clean of COVID-19 – to prevent protect their own health and so they do not infect the people they are responsible for helping.

The warships are also being asked to wait at all coasts until a single action is taken: to ensure that their personnel are clean of COVID-19. And while the aircrew continued to transport the equipment and equipment here and to the foreign press, only the key personnel worked.

The Program should play a supporting role when it comes to COVID-19. While that may include separation management services, it is more likely to assist with transportation, shelter and facilities, setting up communication and some medical services.

“We have limited the ability to heal,” old-man General Guy Thibault said. “The capabilities we have in the Canadian Navy are designed for the Canadian Army. They are not designed to provide essential services to the national medical service.”

It is unclear how many troops will be pulled into the fight against COVID-19. Sajjan revealed last week that the level of support would be based on the applicant from the state and territory.

Where military leaders are thought to require more troops is to do with the fall and fire. These major losses have increased in size and scope, and COVID-19 made a special impact on them this year.

Not only will communities find it difficult to respond when practicing physical training, outside military officials say senior leaders worry that once the military is done for the role, they can have no other what works for a significant period.

Former senator-leader and former Liberal MP Andrew Leslie says the reality is that current conditions have many similarities to traditional warfare – including the administration’s son-in-law. obesity must include some injuries that may affect the ability to survive in the future. work.

Leslie says “This is war.” Don’t kid yourself. This is a war. There is a silent and invisible enemy trying to kill us. And you have to think clearly, you have to prepare yourself. “

General Manager of Protective Services Gen. Jonathan Vance said the military has made plans to have about 25 percent of the force removed from duty, sick or excluded.

The commander must have thought that when the troops were on the field, they became “disgusting” like those sent to war zones who were using chemical weapons. , chemical or nuclear agents.

“But in that case, the biggest carriers are the human body,” he said.

“And because there are no signs that need to spread themselves for about five, six, seven days when you can still infect others … you have to release them over a 14-day period ( isolation). “

Vance said one of the key military actions was to stop the spread of the NO-19 virus in Canada.

The Department of Defense said on Friday it would be “premature” to discuss what would happen to troops sent to a future mission to assist. in combination with KEVID-19 or major damage.

“Any mention, that any post-release activity will be based on the instructions and recommendations of the health authorities,” Mr Daniel D Bouthillier said in an email.

However, more than 100 Canadian troops returning from Ukraine this week are expected to quit CFB Trenton for the next two weeks to ensure they are not COVID-19, and expect to return to duty when they are released.

When COVID-19 set up a situation where senior leaders should weigh in and when to deploy troops, Army chief Michael Day said troops would be told to comply. measures necessary to reduce their impact in the field.

And he denied the charges the military would try to hold back from jumping into sin when questioned.

“This is not our first ride,” he said. “We understand what it means to be in a risky environment with very little support. We’ve been doing that for decades around the world.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2020.

.