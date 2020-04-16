This is what Grimes usually eats during her pregnancy

Many people embrace comfort food while they are pregnant, and this seems to make Grimes – of course in its own unique way. The singer spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020 about what she eats while carrying her first child. When she starts her day, “it’s a race” to start, so she chooses something to excite her.

“I really have these things that I keep next to the bed called GO Cubes, they’re like caffeine cubes,” he said. “And I usually eat only one of them and go back to sleep, and then slowly the caffeine enters my system and then I wake up.”

From there, Grimes’ breakfast consists of what he calls “butter toast,” which is exactly what it sounds like. “I melt a butter stick on a plate, and then [take] the toast … completely saturated in butter. Then I put some jam in it and eat it. It’s really unbelievable.”

While he hates fruit and doesn’t like “lousy” vegetables, he loves to indulge in “mud”, which should be the most appetizing name for a dish. “You get couscous,” he explained, “and [and] you get a Vegenaise tone and you get a Sriracha tone.” Add some chopped vegetables and “throw it all away and just make this mud, this couscous mud that is, like, spicy … It’s strangely good,” but also “somewhat messy.” Um?