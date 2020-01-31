This is what Jawaani Jaaneman is expected today – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML47e6ba4cc93c36df8f567d16126093fa11%

Jawaani Jaaneman is a film that has been surrounded by much publicity since the launch of the trailer. Along with the interesting combination of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, the film also brought a new face to the big screen of Alaya Furniturewala. The film also contains remakes of songs such as Ole Ole by Saif Ali Khan and Gallan Kardi by Jazzy B.

But to believe in predictions, the much-published film has not had a great start at the register. Trade analysts predict that the comic drama on the opening day will increase slightly more than Rs.2. However, a good word of mouth can work to the advantage of the film. We hope that the collections will be collected during the weekend.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to watch the movie this weekend.