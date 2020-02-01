This is what Kobe Bryant said about basketball, his wife and daughters

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the team’s first game since the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash.

During the commemoration ceremony, famous cellist Ben Hong played on center court when a video of the basketball legend appeared on the scoreboard. Bryant said the following:

Once upon a time there was a young basketball player who had dreamed of becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He had the opportunity to go to the NBA and play against the world’s greatest players. If that doesn’t get you going, I don’t think it will do anything.

It’s like a dream come true.

I couldn’t even dream of it when I was a kid. You know. Simply impossible. It’s just a blessing from above.

The joy of the game is just being out there and just playing. The competition from me thinks that we can win every game we play.

I learned to keep going.

Do you love the process? That makes you do it. These boring, painful moments. If you love that, then you know you’ve found something that really suits you.

You know, when you do the job, you work hard enough, dreams come true. These times when you get up early and work hard. These times when you stay up late and work hard. If you don’t feel like working, are too tired and don’t want to make an effort, do so anyway. That is actually the dream.

If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of winning. You are a fan of the Lakers. That will never change.

Man, I gave my soul to this game. I couldn’t give anything anymore.

I wanted to be one of the best basketball players that have ever played, and I had no time for anything else outside of that track.

It’s not about my jerseys hanging there for me. It’s about the jerseys that hung there before.

Growing up and watching all these great players play and learn so much from them. Being part of this wall means everything to me.

As you get older, you begin to understand that it really is about the next generation. That these championships come and go. But the most important thing you can do is pass on everything you have learned to the next generation. And in this way you create something that will last forever.

I love telling stories. Can you imagine winning an Oscar how ridiculous that would be?

Unfortunately for us athletes, we were put in the drawer and thought we could only be one thing.

I am here to show people that we can do much more. Winning an Oscar, winning an Emmy and an Annie are things that show other athletes who come after, no, no, there’s more to it than that.

The discipline, the commitment, the team, the community. How do I take these lessons and move them here? Having that sharp focus is something I learned from playing basketball.

You have to dance beautifully in the box you like to dance in. My boxing should be extremely ambitious in basketball. Your box is different from mine. Everyone has their own. It is your job to try to perfect it and make it as beautiful as possible from a canvas. And when you have done that, you have lived a successful life. You lived with Mamba mentality.

It’s fun to be married to my wife Vanessa. We have a good time together. I love you very much. But we are also best friends. It is a blessing. And when we raise our daughters, you just have to do your best and do everything. Give everything you have

As parents, you had to set a good example. If you want your children to do what you want them to do in life, you have to show them. I have four girls, so it is my mission to make sure women have opportunities. Our daughters will understand that they can be strong and independent. They can be violent.

I just love spending time with my family and just being a husband, being a father, being a fool, just having a good time with my kids.

I grew up as a die-hard Laker fan. And to spend 20 years here you can’t write anything better. If you appreciate all of this, you will know which way we went. We went through our ups and downs. I think the most important thing is that we all stayed together. You guys will always be in my heart. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. God I love you. What can I say? Mamba out.