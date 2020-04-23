This is What Will Come to Hulu in May 2020

With another month, it’s time for Hulu to change its library.

By May 2020, the preferred streaming service will have a new lineup to keep you busy for the next four weeks, especially as social distance continues to expand amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

While many of us are still entertained by our small screen, Hulu has many new titles to add, from classics like Goodfellas and The Dark Knight to recent hits like Rocketman and the premiere of Season 2 of Ramy.

Of course, while some movies and shows are coming to Hulu, we should say goodbye to others. For a complete list, keep scrolling!

May 1st

Bloom: Season 2 (Stan)

Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Flux Aeon (2005)

Tango Murder (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick House (2014)

Crooked Heart (1991)

Human Demolition (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Last Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: The First Shoot (2016)

House D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Man With Broom (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

The slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kinds of Heroes (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Graduate (1967)

Green Stone (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasures (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking High (1973)

May 5th

Viking: Season 6A (MGM)

May 8th

Solar Opposites: Premier Impressions (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Preview (Hulu Original)

Space world (2020)

May 12th

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15th

The Great: Premier Impressions (Original Upstream)

Beat Bobby Flay: Season 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Full Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopper: Full Season 37 – 39 (Food Network)

Fast N ‘Loud: Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in Heartland: Season 2 (ID)

Brother Brothers: Season 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Outbound: Season 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

Great Food Truck Racing: Season 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Couples: Season 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooking in America: Season 14 (Food Network)

Doors Open: Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Season 1 Full (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Season 1 Full (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Hand Made: Season 1 Full (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Full Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It’s Alive with Brad: Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversation: Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Character: Season 2 Full (Conde Nast)

Pull Me: Season 1 Full (Conde Nast)

73 Question: Full Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Communities and Español: Full Series (NBC)

This Disaster (2012)

May 19th

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Crazy Like (2011)

Trials by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tags: Prime Shows (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 premieres (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 5 premieres (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premiere (2020)

Top Weddings (2019)

Painter and Thief (2020)

May 25th

Trackers (2019)

May 26th

I Still Believe (2020)

May 28th

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D .: Season 7 premieres (ABC)

May 29th

Ramy: Full Season Season 2 (Original Up)

Lost in Clifton Hill (2020)

Here’s What Left Hulu in May:

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Board Deck (2011)

Angel’s Eyes (1994)

Willy Free (1993)

Willy 2: Free Adventure House (1995)

Willy 3: Free Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

The Hunt for Good Will (1997)

Hide (2011)

Nest Hornet (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Jump Year (2010)

Premier League II (1994)

Extreme Men (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Murderer (1994)

Night of the Dead (2006)

Night of the Dead: The Resurrection (2012)

Notes on Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

True Murder (2009)

Silent Tongues (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Motown Shadow (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Softness (2009)

Book of Eli (2010)

Colder (2003)

Descendants (2005)

Descendants: Part 2 (2010)

Riding in the Air (2009)

Waiting for Breath (1995)

Zombieland (2009)