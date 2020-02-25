this-is-what-you-can-count-on-from-wednesday’s-temperature-forecast.

February 25, 2020 | five: 01 PM

Wednesday will really feel cooler than the beginning of the week in spring, but temperatures will even now be higher than ordinary for the very last week of February.

The day will be cloudy with the chance of rain in some areas. The substantial temperatures will be in the 40s.

It will be rainy and temperate on Wednesday evening prior to a moist and hotter working day on Thursday.

See the AccuWeather forecast under:

See what is occurring with the Boston climate appropriate now in our reside update radar map.