This is when Kylie Jenner first became aware of her fame | Extended, Kylie Jenner, Magazine

Kylie jenner opens on the moment when she became aware of her fame and influence.

Here’s what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had to say in his recent cover interview for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, available February 18:

If she ever considered the success of Kylie Cosmetics: “I didn’t think it was possible. I didn’t think it could really be my job. But I always liked makeup. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or that of my mom. I always liked makeup and I was obsessed with lipstick. “

The first time she realized the power she had: “Probably more when I was on the red carpet with Kim. I always knew my family was a big deal, but I, solo, probably when my pop-ups started. Or when I started to dye my hair blue and cut it, then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it. And I was like “Whoa”. I realized how much influence I had. I was probably 16 years old. “



On raising Stormi with ex Travis Scott: “We have an excellent relationship. We are like best friends. We both love stormi and I want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think of [my parents] in situations stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me, and I want the same for stormi. “

About Stormi in the spotlight: “I think about it a lot because the world is so crazy now. Exposing it to all the negativity that comes with the Internet, I also think about it. I am just doing my best, even if it is still small, to remind her of how blessed we are and that it is not normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take photos. I think she would feel differently if I always covered her face like “Don’t look!” “

If she wants more children in the future: “My friends are training me on this. They like stormi. I really feel pressure to give him a brother, but there is no plan. “

Why does her family support each other? “I think it’s a rare situation when your whole family is in the same situation as you. I think it has a lot to do with why we are always us. We all stand on the ground. Kim or Khloe or Kendall can’t start acting differently one day. We are all under control and we support each other. I have their support, and I can always run to my mother or father or my sisters, and they all know what we are going through. “

