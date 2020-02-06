This is why the Wandsworth Council sent its staff to Jamaica, New York and Cannes

Wandsworth Council staff have taken more than 100 flights to destinations as close as Cornwall and as far as Jamaica in the past six years, although they recently declared a climate emergency.

An access to information request from the Local Democracy Reporting Service found that Wandsworth advisers and officers have taken 101 flights since 2014.

The majority of them were part of the lifelong learning program, funded by EU grants, with a total of 64 flights during the period.

These trips were for Venice, Barcelona and Turkey.

Twenty-five additional trips were part of the council’s children-in-care program, where social workers must check the living conditions of family members who offer to adopt or foster a child in care.

She saw officers travel to New York, Jamaica and South Africa for adoption examinations and to visit children in custody.

Pre-adoption checks required visits to New York

However, there were also 12 flights to the MIPIM conference in Cannes, which is described as the largest real estate event in the world.

Records indicate that this event is generally attended by officers, but counselors also attended three times.

These trips were paid for by the developers.

This comes as the board adopted a £ 5 million strategy to tackle the climate emergency, including the appointment of five new employees.

However, the latest strategy makes no mention of reducing the use of flights.

There has been a slight increase in air travel usage in the past year, with 29 flights flown.

Activists such as Greta Thunberg recently highlighted the environmental impact of air travel by choosing to travel by alternative methods.

Last year, she went to a United Nations climate conference in New York on a yacht to cut emissions.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aviation contributes around 2% to global carbon emissions.

A spokesman for Wandsworth’s board said there were a number of reasons why flights will have to be booked or arranged by the board, but noted that they were not necessarily paid for by the board and local taxpayers.

They said: ‘In most of the cases highlighted here, it was a question of organizing flights for adult learners and certain young people taken in for an apprenticeship funded by EU initiatives.

Cannes beach

“This is because the non-negotiable condition of receiving large sums of money from the EU to support lifelong learning was that participants take part in various events and conferences to present these initiatives.

In these cases, the flights were paid for with EU funds.

“In other cases, trips to places like Jamaica or New York have involved social workers involved in foster care and adoption surveys to verify the family conditions and circumstances of members of the family. the family who offered to adopt a child in care who was a family member, that is, nieces, nephews, grandchildren or granddaughters.

“We are required by law to verify that the accommodation and the family environment offered are both safe and suitable for children.”

