This Jonas brother builds houses ... He bought his first at 21

The Jonas brothers first saw success on the Disney Channel and then switched to a different forum as they enjoyed the success of their singing careers. They lived the lives of incredibly successful musicians and could afford to buy houses from an early age.

In fact, Kevin Jonas was only 21 when he bought his first house with his brothers. This seems to have sparked some kind of internal fire inside, since Kevin has since undergone a massive change by building and selling multi-million dollar villas according to customer needs.

He has a knack for it

Kevin Jonas earns a lot of money with Jonas / Werner Fine Custom Homes. Money is not exactly what it needs as it already has a lot of it, but it can be said with certainty that it has a knack for adapting and flipping houses.

NJ has featured many of its multi-million dollar properties and reports on its impressive sales history.

An impressive portfolio

This real estate mogul, who became a singer, has his hands full. Multiple entries are up and down faster than you can hit your eyes with them, so he is clearly doing something right.

Just this week, MSN released a report on its impressive real estate portfolio. We were shocked to learn about his secret skills. He hasn’t really fussed about his hidden talent in the real estate world, but we’re happy to spread the news on his behalf. He’s really great at it, and if we had a few million we would have no hesitation in buying him a customs house!

