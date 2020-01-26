This loss in St. Louis is more fun for Cassidy and co

ST. LOUIS – The last time Bruce Cassidy suffered a defeat in St. Louis, the aftermath had a much different tone.

That came in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final and the game shifted the momentum of the series towards the Blues. They also won Game 5 and forced the Bruins to catch up to their ultimate defeat in Game 7 in Boston.

This time the loss did not poke so much.

“Runner-up, again bridesmaid in St. Louis,” Cassidy said. “Ah, what are you going to do?”

The all-stars of the Atlantic Division of Cassidy fell to the Pacific in the final, despite Bruins winger David Pastrnak getting the MVP of the event on Saturday-evening, but Cassidy’s post-game presser had laughed much more than after Game 4 in the same setting.

Instead of thinking about the loss, falling behind in the series and injuries, Cassidy addressed coaching of divisional rivals, Pastrnak’s captaincy and abusive words.

“I have seen something of it,” Cassidy said about the now notorious performance of Green Day. “I also heard a lot of F-bombs. I kind of said, “Is this okay?” But good entertainment. I also liked the first band. ”

A uniqueness for all-star coaches is behind the couch full of players against whom they usually have to plan. Because the Atlantic goalkeepers played so well in the first game against Metropolitan, Cassidy left cheering Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy and Maple Leafs retired Frederik Andersen.

It was a strange moment.

“I don’t like to see the Tampa and Toronto goalkeepers getting hot, I’m not going to lie,” Cassidy joked. “Good for them, this is a difficult environment for every keeper, it’s just a strange man after a strange man. I think they all have to work (before).”

Coaching your rivals is just one fun element, but Cassidy was also ready to lean into some storylines, such as the Tkachuk brothers playing against each other. Cassidy coached Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk and competed with his brother Matthew of Calgary in the final against the Pacific.

“I couldn’t put them together in the first half of the game, I thought it would be great, a good matchup, so not how Brady wanted it to come out, but a great story at the end of the day,” said Cassidy. “It’s a shame they didn’t put something on stage and compete against each other. I tried. There was a little contact. I think it made Brady a little pissed off, but that’s how it goes. ”

Pastrnak stole attention with his MVP awards and his flashy game, especially in the first game of the tournament, made him worth the prize. Cassidy had a lot of fun coaching his own player, but coaching boys that he usually sees from afar added a nice twist.

The result was still an ‘L’, but it felt much better than the last time he stepped into that building.