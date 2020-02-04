This “MAFS” celebrant is the singer of a hardcore band

The season premiere of MAFS was an icon for several reasons. First, Poppy has arrived, a spouse who has a number of outstanding buzzwords to come up with. We were also blessed with Luke’s presence, which is already too pure for this world. Most of all, we met the celebrity who tied the two together … whose unexpected part-time job is downright inspiring.

Let’s trace back …

When Trent Baldock‘S face appeared on the screen, many called him MAFS Celebrant Guy. What he is. I love him.

“Almost a year ago I became a wedding party because two friends wanted me to marry them,” explains his website trentthecelebrant.com. “I never thought I would do it again, but I was overwhelmed with the gratitude and overwhelmed feeling that came over me when I joined two people madly in love and the rest of them Spend time living together. “

In the meantime, others pointed it out to him Trentless, the lead singer of the hardcore band, inexorably,

Yes, your blessed eyes didn’t deceive you. Such as Hannah Montana is to Miley CyrusTrentless is the front man of Relentless who is signed to Dogfight Records, an Australian indie label founded by Trent in 2008.

He is also a carpenter, which confirms that he’s pretty good at everything. You just can’t help but admire a multifaceted talent. Take it away, guys …

