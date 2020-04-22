This Man meets Everest Mount at the House

As people around the world hunt in their homes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, people can choose their personal preferences.

There are those who are content to sit on the couch and drive out the weather on the Netflix stream and those who are determined to come out of the shelter in place in better physical condition than ever. Rob Ferguson has chosen the right fit. Ferguson climbed exactly the same as Mount Everest by climbing up (and up) down the stairs of his suburban home.

Ferguson, a writer, photographer, and a member of the Royal Geographical Society, planned a trip to Nepal to document Mount Everest, but when the coronavirus struck, the mountain was closed. His adventure, like everyone else, was canceled. Facing the prospect of being locked up, according to The Washington Post, Ferguson decided to climb Everest home. The weather

Ferguson and his rivals Jenny Wordsworth and Lucy Aspden, who accompanied him on a long-distance camping trip, left at 7:15 a.m. on April 9, as they were climbing up the mountain. Travelers climb up and down a small stairs, frequently, collecting ersatz information on the Zoom.

After traveling for 24 hours and 30 minutes, Ferguson completed exactly the climb and climb of Everest. He told the Post that by the end of the trip it had been traveling “up to 6,506 steps.” Being creative is not just for fun or for just exercise. Instead, Ferguson used the effort to raise money for the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, a group that supports doctors and their families.

Ferguson is not the only one with Everest taking risks at home. Runner-up Ril Southworth led a group of 30 riders to the mountain via the internet, Brits Harry Richards and Charlie Harbord climbed right up to Everest to raise money for future NHS staff, and John Griffin, climbed in a bid to raise money. for a local food bank. Not a bad use of quarantine, although they still hope they will have time to watch Netflix like the rest of us.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.