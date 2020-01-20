Three African billionaires now have more wealth than the poorest 50%. That’s a staggering 650 million people across the continent

And the most unequal country in the region is eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, where Nathan Kirsh is the richest person.

According to a report by Oxfam, Kirsh, who worked as a worker in one of the restaurants that his wholesale company supplies, would need an estimated $ 5.4 billion to achieve his current level of prosperity.

eSwatini is a country where about 80% of the 1.3 million people live

live from subsistence farming. The largely agricultural character of the

Economy means that growth rates are slower.

Cherry is so rich that he even gave every Swazi $ 2,000

would still be a billionaire.

Born on January 6, 1932 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, with a

The real estate empire extends across Australia, Swaziland and Great Britain. Kirsh left the south

Africa for Swaziland in 1986 after a business partnership between

his company Kirsh Industries and Sanlam, one of the leading companies in South Africa

Financial services companies, broken down by people pill.

Kirsh’s main holding group, Kirsh Holdings Group, owns Swazi

Plaza Properties – his biggest interest in this country – in a 50/50 partnership

with the state-owned Swaziland Industrial Development Company (SIDC).

Kirsh’s father died when he was 16 and he had to assume

Responsibility for a family that was “poorly prepared” for the impending death

all of a sudden and unexpected.

“My mother was responsible for an appropriately sized company.

nothing to know about it. She had to learn and insisted that I go

University that I did. I always worked when I had free time

Store, and the store was 70 miles away, “said Kirsh Tregernomics.

According to People Pill, Kirsh’s companies are registered in tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands and Liberia, which are listed on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s “gray list”.

As of 2012, Kirsh held a 63% stake in Jetro Holdings

Company that owns 86 restaurant depot stores and 10 Jetro Cash & Carry

Shops. The company is believed to have sales of $ 6.5 billion in 2011.

People Pill reports. At or around the time of its purchase from restaurant

Depot, asked Kirsh Capital from Warren Buffett, but Buffett turned him over

Low.

Kirsh has continued to work in the real estate sector since 2012.

According to Kirsh, real estate is the only sector where “stupid people”

can make money. ‘

Speaking about his business principle, Kirsh said to Tregernomics: “I am very reluctant to invest in something where I can see the finish line before I start. I look at things of a magnitude, but then you have to be in your business cycle at some point.

“I am in a very mature business cycle that I have no look at

start new things and I’m not trying to start my thinking

process in what I want to look for. This would not be what I was looking for

40 years ago or even 20 years ago. “