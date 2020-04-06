‘This May Not Work, Again, It May’

President Donald Trump on Sunday once again called the chloroquine hydroxy trial drug a treatment for coronavirus patients during a briefing at the White House COVID-19 on Sunday, and announced that the federal government had stockpiled 29 million pills.

Trump has supported hydroxychloroquine despite being a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that such drugs have not been proven effective against new viruses.

Apart from Fauci’s warning, some people believe the anti-malaria drug can outperform the speed of recovery for those infected with coronavirus.

“They are not expensive. What do you have to lose?” the president said at the briefing. “What I know, I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense.”

Trump indicated that while the drug has not been proven effective, he believes it makes sense to leave the community of choice to use it. “I want people to live and I see people dying,” he said. “I see people dying without it … When that happens, they have to do it. What do we really have to lose?”

“We don’t have time to say, ‘Come on, we need a few years and test it.'”

Then in the briefing, a reporter challenged the drug and asked why Trump was promoting it. “I want them to try it,” the president answered, “and it might work, again, it might not reach the White House for comment.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News last week that America “still needs to do definitive studies to determine whether any intervention, not just this one, is really safe and effective.”

“But when you don’t have that information, it’s understandable why people might want to pick something up with even the slightest effectiveness,” Fauci explained.

During Fauci’s speech at a press conference on Sunday, a reporter asked the doctor about his thoughts on the use of hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients. Before Fauci could answer, Trump interrupted, saying: “I’ve answered that question 15 times.”

Doctors in China last week reported that anti-malaria drugs had accelerated the recovery of a small number of COVID-19 patients suffering from mild symptoms, according to the New York Times. Their study found that the group given hydroxychloroquine saw symptoms such as coughing, fever, and pneumonia disappear faster than the group who were not given the drug. Although the researchers said the drug looked promising, they clarified that additional research needed to be done to determine the best way to use it.

Trump called the drug a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions in a press conference room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty