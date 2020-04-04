This nurse shows how easily the bacteria spread even if you wear gloves

To stop the spread of coronavirus, many states have home and travel restrictions that you can go to.

But that does not mean that many well-wishers will not be harming their health.

About shopping at the new grocery store, Molly Lixey, an emergency nurse in Saginaw, Michigan, told CNN she saw several people wearing gloves, which she thought That’s great.

But what is worse? Every cross-shot he saw.

In this Facebook-off-the-cuff Facebook video, Lixey is determined to make it easier and easier to spread the disease at stores.

“I did some painting at home and it struck me that color would be the best medium to use to describe this (across the spread),” he told CNN. “It makes me very scared to think that people believe they are just safe because they wear gloves and without them they should know that they can still hurt themselves or others,” he said. he said.

We know that coronavirus can be spread by sneezing and coughing, and new research suggests that it can be transmitted through speech, or possibly just respiratory, that causes infections. from product to product that is easier.

In his video, Lixey tries to go out to the grocery store and starts by wearing gloves on his hands, giving him his cell phone as he exits his car, cleaning the shopping cart. and push some toilet paper. He used a piece of paper to make his cellphone and put his finger on a colored plate to illustrate the germs of his hands by placing the toilet paper.

He said in the video “” But it was (the bacteria) on my gloves, that’s okay? It was on my glove, “he says in the video.” But now I walk around and my phone rings, so I now touch my hands a couple of times. . I reach for my phone and oh I have a message from my husband. “

Lixey also pretended he was walking in the grocery store and when he borrowed the new items to put in his shopping cart, he tucked his fingers into the paint. bacteria that it collects throughout this process.

“I understand as a nurse I’ve had a lot of experience in using PPE, but a lot of people in the public have not,” he said. “They’ll all be scared right now. They’ll do anything to protect themselves, but it’s important that they do it well.”

Eventually, after carrying a simulated phone, a paintbrush on his cheek, a symbol for the bacteria that would have traveled to his face. Even when he takes off the gloves, Lixey shows that the paint is coming from his cellphone, which he holds after removing the gloves – ultimately causing the spread.

His general message? “The web site says, ‘Nothing happens in gloves. If you don’t want to wash your hands every time you touch something,’

That’s because whatever gloves will move to the phone if someone keeps it. Then unless the antagonist is given the phone, the infected person will walk to his or her hands while the glove is removed and the person touching the device.

Lixey currently works inside the infusion clinic at the doctor’s office. He said that if the disease continued to spread in his area, he would return to work in the hospital.

It is not the only one to take to the news community to emphasize the importance of understanding how the disease spreads.

Hays Earls, a nurse who lives in Dallas, Texas, made a TikTok video of an experiment he conducted to teach his three-year-old son how germs cling to our hands. and how to wash them with soap to remove them.

In the video, Earls’ son puts his finger in a bowl of water with pepper spray on top. As he removed his finger, he said in pepper, simulating how the bacteria were in the skin. Then she rubbed some soap on a clean finger and when she tucked it into the bowl, the pepper spreads far from her fingers.

Earls said he was excited to pass the test to other parents and that learning has worked with his son. In fact, now his son wants to do ‘hand washing trick’ every time they cross the sink.

Molly was a little bit nervous about the spread and the gloves spread.

Posted by Molly Lixey Monday, March 30, 2020

.