This passage from Fredericton Tim Hortons is a notorious traffic disruption

You start to slow down en mass At around 7:30 a.m., they rummaged through their consoles for change, hustled forward to form a long train of cars, and spouted out a red paper cup with braised caffeine exhaust.

It’s the transit queue for a Tim Hortons on Main Street in Fredericton, a traffic jam that has become a nuisance to commuters and local businesses. Donut shop.

The line of cars waiting to enter the passage on Wallace Avenue, which crosses Main with the north of the city, blocks the entrance to a popular local hardware store. The queue often leads to Main Street itself and clogs the main thoroughfare in the capital of New Brunswick.

Susan Clarke, who owns Home Hardware on Main with her husband Rod, is often caught between 20 or more idling cars trying to get to work. Despite a stop sign, the vehicles look almost parked and are waiting for the Main with flashing turn signals, even if the traffic lights in Wallace are green.

“When you honk, they look at you like you’re crazy,” Clarke says. “They just don’t understand that they’re causing a problem.” Her husband even got out of his car and asked the drivers if they could move so that he could get to his business – to no avail.

Cities across the country have addressed the question of whether passageways fit our ideals of 21st century urban development for all their convenience. Many have passed regulations that prohibit or restrict them – including Fredericton, who banned the construction of new downtown buildings in 2013. Roads to be built elsewhere in the city would have to meet property size, queue, and pedestrian access requirements.

However, older people remain and pose the challenge for city officials to reconcile their popularity with the demands for traffic efficiency and environmental responsibility. After Fredericton’s urban traffic engineer, Jon Lewis, investigated the problem in Main and Wallace, he came up with the idea of ​​turning around at the end of Wallace, a side street through which most motorists have access to the thoroughfare.

The idea is to distract traffic from Tim Hortons so that drivers can reverse direction and turn right instead of a left turn to reach their two-seaters. Lewis says: “We have finally reached the point where there is an opportunity to try at least something.”

There was a reason of public interest behind his idea. The blockade on Main Street not only caused headaches for local businesses, but also drove the drivers into raging tantrums. They would race around vehicles and pedestrians and endanger themselves. Therefore, the City Council unanimously approved Lewis’s solution. Work is scheduled to begin this spring, even though $ 40,000 was spent on redesigning the street.

To put it mildly, not everyone sees this as well-spent tax money. In times of the climate crisis, a solution tailored to motorists traveling in donuts was ridiculed – even more so in a city where the first Green MP was elected in Atlantic Canada. (Jenica Atwin, this MP, declined to speak about it.)

“At first I couldn’t believe it,” said Susan O’Donnell, a resident of the city. “In my opinion, Tim Hortons should pay if it causes traffic problems. Why the hell should I have to pay for it?” For O’Donnell, the move raises a bigger question: what is the actual cost of a cup of coffee if you use the public infrastructure and take into account the environmental and health effects of idling cars?

Shauna Chase, who mocked the decision in the manatee, a satirical New Brunswick website, agrees. “For me, it’s pretty crazy that the city has changed the structure of its streets and traffic to accommodate people’s dependence on bad coffee,” she says.

A comment request from the Main Street Store was directed to a company spokesman for Tim Hortons, who did not answer the criticism directly, but found that Fredericton’s population has grown over the decades and has affected traffic. “The owner was questioned about this proposed change,” she added, “and is working closely with the city government and engineers to implement a solution in the region.”

The reluctance to drive through is deeply rooted in modern urban planning, where safety, noise reduction and accessibility are paramount. A study by the University of Alberta, published in 2018 BMC Public Health Twenty-seven municipalities in Canada had banned full or partial fast food transit bans, many in Ontario and British Columbia. According to the study, such rules can improve public health through a comprehensive, multi-level strategy.

Halifax City Councilor Richard Zurawski, a former Greens candidate who urged his city to consider banning all future voyages, sees Fredericton’s reaction as “startling” and “regressive”. He contributes to the “monumental existential problem” in “The climate change, while” more cars on the road, more garbage, more pollution. “

However, Clarke, the co-owner of Home Hardware, believes the turnaround will ease traffic congestion, and notes that customers turn up in their store after waiting 10 minutes to break the coffee queue. Some have threatened never to return. Either way, she adds, the cars will still be idling every morning and just point in a different direction. “It would be better,” she says simply, “if you weren’t allowed to wait in line on the street.”

