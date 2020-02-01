This potato chip wicker is the best I’ve ever seen

Four words, 22 letters, say it and I am yours.

Potato chip grazing board.

Yes, the grass board gods (aka a woman called Kylee Scales with the food blog Kylee’s kitchen) blessed us with a damn potato chip and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.

If you’re looking for an excuse to fill your face with potatoes without looking like an uncultivated pig, this is for you. Nothing says as much as “I deserve to eat at the adult table”, and this way you don’t have to pretend to like things like quince paste.

Grass boards have come into fashion for good reason since the Pavlova records, which went viral before Christmas. They are super easy to make and look so good that you are guaranteed to please everyone at your next party.

“Cheese boards are so 2019. This year it’s all about the” Fry Board “. That’s right – the new trend is about chic cheese and thinly sliced ​​meat for all types of chips,” said Kylee on her blog.

The plate was developed for Super Bowl Sunday and offers crinkle cut fries, waffle fries, curly fries, potato gemstones and even sweet potato fries for a splash of color. It’s really a carb overload and I live for it.

Kylee’s humble opinion is, “No form of fried potato is prohibited.”

After you have received a selection of different potato shapes, all you have to do is bite a few sauces and call them a pasture board.

“When it comes to sauces, the sky is the limit. I like a sweet sauce, a spicy sauce, a spicy sauce and a spicy sauce. Also, you should probably include regular ketchup just in case you have guests who don’t want to venture out of their comfort zone. “

Grazing tables have apparently become the new point of contact for every event. From pancakes to pavlovas to potatoes, the possibilities are really unlimited.

Image:

Kylee Scales