This Sandra Sully hair filter decides which iconic look belongs to you

Sandra Sully is an icon. The radio journalist, with her instantly recognizable voice and hair that just can’t move, has been an integral part of Australian television screens for some time now than some of you have been alive – actually for 30 years.

Swipe to close

During that time, she covered everything from federal elections and budgets to royal weddings and terrorist attacks. Sandra Sully has the range. She also has great hair.

Sandra Sully around 2001. Photo: Netzwerk 10.

It is so iconic that it once inspired a fake version of itself (Sandra Sultry, played by Katrina Mathers) on the mid-00s Aussie Sketch Show The Wedge, which also started the career of Rebel Wilson, (Honestly? The only thing I can remember was Sandra Sultry who, until she literally researched this article, which I mistakenly thought was played Carrie Bickmore, WHO KNOW?)

In order to celebrate Sandra’s 30th anniversary as a cul-de-sac, Network 10 – in addition to a big party and a scholarship for Western Sydney University – ended the year 2020 and an Instagram filter with the title “Which hair from Sandra Sully are you?” Started. Are you 2019 Sandra (blonde highlights, short and shortened), 2010 Sandra (brown, shoulder-length curls) or 1996 Sandra (strict, straight fringes)?

Find out here or just visit Sandra’s Instagram to get the filter link.

Image:

Network 10