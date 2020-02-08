This shot of an owl running is the worst thing ever

To date, I have never known what an owl looks like when it runs. It was an easier time.

But thanks to a now viral video of an owl and her super long legs running through a room, I can’t miss this terrible footage.

Look at the legs.

You have seen an owl running before. Pic.twitter.com/RDAjAeCvZl

– ???? (@NewYorkNeek) February 7, 2020

If you’re wondering what my sleep paralysis demon looks like, that’s it.

However, it turns out that I am not the only person who was really shocked by this material. The video went viral on Twitter, and hundreds of people replied, tweeted, and turned the owl into an instant meme.

I feel confrontational today pic.twitter.com/kRaB2wvEXG

– JP (@jpbrammer) February 7, 2020

Many users quickly got in touch with the owl, especially “Me when the coffee is ready” in the morning.

Me when the coffee is ready.pic.twitter.com/UcPAIzTNla

– ???????????????????? ??????????????????????? (@Wieneraaron) February 7, 2020

Owls are cats with a pilot’s license

– The backup (@frodecision) February 7, 2020

This owl is also very reminiscent of children (or fur babies) when you have something to eat. This is exactly what my dog ​​looks like when I open a bag of chips.

This is how small children come to you when you have something to eat. Pic.twitter.com/RoERy0wCuV

– ????Inner peace???????? (@ TalentedKeelo) February 7, 2020

Owl said pic.twitter.com/IDFzl906t2

– BELAIBOIB (@blvckmigos) February 7, 2020

Apparently this owl is in a good mood every Friday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m. Show this video to your boss, then let him run out the door while he’s distracted.

(Friday 4 p.m.)

I: * hurry to get things done and leave work early *

My chef:

pic.twitter.com/UQmC9yMH0c

– Some Ass Hat (@AssOnHat) February 7, 2020

Then there is this first-class answer that honestly deserves its own story.

When I hear someone overheard saying they can reverse this strange spell that turned me into an owl pic.twitter.com/TeY85uGCFd

– eric af (@ewfeez) February 7, 2020

Birds are scary and with such legs, owls are by far the worst. Will I ever be able to get this damn footage out of my brain? Probably not, but it’s okay because walking with the owl is not real and walking with the owl cannot hurt me.