This single British man rents a billboard to get a date

A 30-year-old single man from Sheffield has gone viral after renting a billboard on a very public contract to find this special person.

Mark Rofe I felt fed up with the dating game, especially since most of his friends settled down and started their own families. “As with any good idea, it started in the pub,” he tells the BBC. “I talked to my buddy and said how I was struggling with all these dating apps, and I joked that I should put my face on a large billboard.”

Desperate times call for unorthodox measures, and so Mark went ahead with gags.

I am on the billboard.

I’m sorry I didn’t get my haircut first.

The billboard, which costs about AUD 830 for two weeks, contains the slogan “This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for” and finally encourages viewers to go to DatingMark.co.uk. Here you can learn a lot more about our Bachelor. Like the eye color (# 4e4f5f), the number of girls kissed (over 3) and the length of his index finger (6.82 cm). You know the important shit.

According to his website, 768 (!!!) people have applied so far. “Unfortunately, half are men, but I’m still very flattered,” he told the BBC. We are a humble king.

Mark thanked Twitter for the great response in such a short time. “I wasn’t up to date with news from people around the world,” he wrote. “I’m trying my best to go back to each one of you. Thank you very much!”

I was not up to date with news from people around the world.

Messages of support, people who wished me luck and said it made them laugh, and even people who wanted to go out with me!

I try my best to go back to each one of you. Thank you very much!

I hereby declare Mark the king of shooting. Real 2020 mood here. Brava.

