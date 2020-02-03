This Super Bowl isn’t about foodborne diseases

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will consume more than 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl.

This season, it is part of the recipe for success to make sure that your guests are not endangered by food diseases.

Familiarize yourself with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Plan to prevent you from getting sick this Sunday.

Hand off: Remember to wash your hands. In a recent USDA study, participants who tried to wash their hands failed 99 percent of the time and failed to follow all the steps to properly wash their hands.

Defensive strategy: Moisten your hands with running water and lather them with soap for 20 seconds. Then rinse them off and dry them with a clean towel or paper towel.

Play action: USDA research has shown that washing or rinsing poultry or other meat greatly increases the spread of germs as the risk of cross-contamination from splashing kitchen surfaces and other prepared foods with bacteria increases. The only way to kill bacteria is to bring meat and poultry to a safe internal temperature. Whole pieces of meat should rest for three minutes and chicken wings should reach a temperature of at least 30 ° C. Measure the temperature of several wings in the thickest part of the wing, being careful not to touch the bone as this can change the reading.

Special teams: When shopping in the grocery store, keep raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood in separate plastic bags so that the juices do not drip onto other foods. Always remember to use separate cutting boards for fresh fruit or vegetables and another one for raw meat. Be sure to keep raw meat away from ready-to-eat foods.

half: Keep warm and cold dishes cold during the game. Keep warm food in a slow cooker or chafing dish above 140 ° F, or keep half of the food on the table and the other in a warm oven. Keep cold dishes at 40 ° F or below by placing salads, dips, and salsa in an ice cream bowl. If you serve food during the game, you should have two separate servings so you can easily swap them. Serve one serving at the start of the game and keep another serving in the fridge or oven after half-time to prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria.

red zone: Most bacteria grow quickly at a temperature between 40 ° F and 140 ° F, also known as a danger zone. Therefore, do not leave the food at room temperature for more than two hours. Before these two hours have passed, place small portions of the leftovers in flat containers and cool them. When warming up leftovers, make sure they reach 25 ° C (165 ° F).

stand Meeting: If you have any questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 to speak to a food safety expert

