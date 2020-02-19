A violent thug who headbutted a member of Transportation for London (TfL) staff members in front of horrified commuters on a busy London Underground platform has been jailed.

Christopher Howell, 50, from Higher Tulse Hill, in Lambeth, pleaded responsible to popular assault at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February six.

The choose sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison.

On Oct 25 at about 7pm, the target was operating on a busy system at Lender Tube station when he put his arm out to end anybody even more boarding a practice which was about to depart.

Howell took exception to this and pushed past the victim, before head-butting him 2 times and forcing him backwards.

He then grabbed the target by the neck and tried to drag him absent.

Two users of the public, like an off responsibility police officer, intervened and divided the pair.

Officers then swiftly arrived and arrested Howell. He made no comment in his law enforcement job interview.

Personal computer Ricky Nielsen from the British Transportation Police reported: “This was an outrageous act of violence in the direction of an innocent member of Transportation for London team simply just attempting to do their occupation.

“Team have just about every ideal to go to work with out fear of violence and in this scenario, intense bodily assault.

“I am pleased to see the judge hand Howell a custodial sentence, which reflects the seriousness of this incident. We will do all the things we can to investigate offenders like this and provide them to justice.”

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance, policing and on-road providers for TfL, added: “Our staff have the right to do their position without anxiety or intimidation, in safety. This was an incredibly violent incident at Bank station that remaining a staff member shaken.

“I hope this sentence serves as a warning to those people who feel it is appropriate to take their anger and stress out on our people.

“We do not tolerate any sort of physical or verbal assault on our workers or buyers and as this sentencing demonstrates, we go after the strongest sentences for any one who abuses or assaults our staff.”