This time Bill Murray drilled Chevy Chase for leaving “SNL”

Bill Murray and Chevy Chase have a lot of history. In all the years they have known each other, they have not always understood each other. The two comedic powerhouses once had a massive fist fight that broke their relationship forever.

The big fight came to an end after Chase left the cast of Saturday Night Live to play a film role after he was only on season one of the show. When he returned the next season on February 18, 1978 to host the show as a guest, he was not warmly received. Some in the cast felt cheated by this move and somehow convinced Murray, who had replaced Chase, to confront him.

“Because we all felt angry that he had left us, and somehow I was the anointed Avenger Angel who had to speak for everyone,” Murray told empire reporter Nick de Semlyen, author of the book Wild And Crazy Guys, a kind of story from The Greatest Comedians of the 80s. The discussion immediately became hot and soon the two comedians threw each other blows and insults. Murray was supposedly the one who threw the first blow.

Bill Murray, celebrity slap boxer

Murray has his own memory of the fight. “It was really a Hollywood fight, something like” Don’t touch my face! “”, He said. Backstage at SNL meant that there were a lot of people who pulled the stars apart when things got too bad. That is exactly what happened. “Chevy is a big man, I’m not a small guy and we were separated from my brother Brian (Doyle-Murray) who comes to my chest. So it was kind of a non-event.”

“A non-event” is not how director John Landis, who witnessed the whole ordeal, described the fight when he was interviewed by De Semlyen for Wild And Crazy Guys. “It was a huge argument. They were big boys and really tried. They beat each other, shouted at each other and called horrible names. “Landis claims Murray pointed to Chevy in the heat of the moment and the infamous insult“ MEDIUM TALENT! “Cried.

Regardless of different accounts, the relationship between Murray and Chase broke down after the incident. “It was just the meaning of it. It was an oedipal thing, a break, ”Murray recalled. The two funny men only came back together when they performed together in Caddyshack in 1980. At last the two were able to deal with the incident. “Chevy and I are friends now. It’s all right, ”Murray said to de Semlyen. It’s good that these comedy titans crushed their beef. Comedian fights have nothing funny about them.