This time George Clooney almost killed his director

George Clooney is usually a relaxed guy, but an incident with his Three Kings director almost drove him over the edge. It got exciting when David O. Russell lost control on the set, although Clooney tried to defuse the situation. His efforts remained largely unsuccessful when a physical battle broke out on the set between the two men.

Clooney may have fought for his role in the critically acclaimed Three Kings, but working with director Russell on the set might have caused him to rethink the role. In an interview with Playboy in 2000, the Oceans 11 star shared his experience with the famous director and it wasn’t very pretty.

At first Clooney was a bit complementary to the Silver Linings playbook director, then he understood how it actually worked with him. “David is a genius in many ways, although I have learned that he is not a genius when it comes to human skills.”

According to Clooney, “Russell screamed and screamed at people from day one”. The environment turned out to be toxic to Clooney, and the actor pointed out several times that he felt uncomfortable with Russell on the set. The director shaped his behavior, but it wasn’t long before he went back to his old ways.

The final breakdown

Filming was about three weeks behind schedule, which definitely put Russell under pressure. One day, Clooney recalled, they made a scene in which “some army kids who worked as extras were supposed to attack us. There were three helicopters in the air and 300 extras on the set. It was a tense time and a bit dangerous. Russell wanted one of the Army Corps to knock Clooney down, but the boy was nervous.

“David went up to him and grabbed him. He pushed him to the floor. He kicked him and shouted: ‘Do you want to take part in this (explicit) film? Then throw it on the (explicit) floor! “When Clooney showed up to calm things down, Russell became aggressive with him.

Boil over

“He started hitting my head on the head. He says, ‘Hit me, you (explicitly). Hit me. “Then he grabbed my neck and I went crazy.” Clooney said that a friend of his was the one who finally took him away from Russell. It wasn’t just a fist fight, it was a dangerous moment when someone could have hurt themselves. “I had it on my neck. I would kill him. Kill him. Finally he apologized, but I left. “Cooler head prevailed, and Russell and Clooney managed to finish the rest of the film, although Clooney remembered,” David sort of went through the rest of the shoot, “but the two men pushed their way through. In the interview, Clooney described the incident as “truly the worst experience of my life without exception”.

