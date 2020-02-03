This time Oprah told Tom Cruise that she left his film

Who could forget the infamous interview in between Tom Cruise. Oprah Winfreyand her couch? It turns out that the funny interaction wasn’t the only unpleasant encounter between the two. When Cruise talked about his love for his then wife Katie Holmes in 2005, he expressed his joy by jumping on Oprah’s couch. The segment went under as one of the most discussed events on the Oprah Winfrey Show, but overshadowed another event.

About a decade before the couch incident, Oprah attended a private screening of Cruise’s 1994 film Interview with a Vampire. Oprah remembered that the film made her absolutely horrified. Finally, she left the film screening with around 30 other people. “I think there are powers of light and darkness in the world and I don’t want to contribute to the power of darkness,” Oprah told Cruise on her show. Cruise disagreed with the television presenter of the day. The actress replied that the film “is not for everyone”. Because of Oprah’s fear of the film, she even considered interviewing Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Oprah are laughing at it now

In 2017, Cruise and Oprah remembered the 1994 interview and their interpretation. During a conversation with A.J. Calloway for Extra told the actor that Oprah was afraid of the movie, but didn’t blame him. “She said,” Tom, I love you, but I had to leave this movie, “said Cruise.” You’re scared, Oprah, and you prayed for me in the lobby! “

Oprah sat down with Mario Lopez, who showed her the Cruise clip in which she spoke to Calloway. “I thought,” Tom, I was so upset by this film. “And no, I don’t like scary movies. I really don’t like dark films,” Oprah said to Lopez. When Calloway Cruise announced that Oprah would get a copy of the DVD, he offered other films instead of the Gothic drama. “Send her Some good men! Send her Jerry Maguire! ”Cruise joked.

Cruise was often targeted by the tabloids, typically because of his dedication to Scientology. In November 2019 Gossip Cop dispelled the rumor that Cruise was trying to get several of Hollywood’s elite members to join the religion. According to a source, the top gun star wanted Demi Moore, Joaquin Phoenix and Barbara Streisand to become members. This was made entirely.

It was also claimed that Cruise tried to win Moore as his “Scientology bride” after he separated from Holmes. According to a source, there was a “chemistry” between the two, and Cruise was actively pursuing a relationship with the actress. Gossip Cop could unmask this ridiculous claim.