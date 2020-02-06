This time Ryan Reynolds was accidentally bald on the set

Ryan Reynolds is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood today. Reynolds appeared on the list of the sexiest men in the world in 2007 and 2009 and was awarded the coveted title in 2010. Still, Reynolds had to deal with an unforeseen consequence while filming Buried. The actor accidentally balded while locked in a coffin. Many may think that this happened when he made the Marvel film Deadpool, but it wasn’t. This happened during the production of the film Buried.

The film tells the story of an American civilian living in Iraq who is attacked and buried alive in a coffin. It contains only a knife, a cell phone, a lighter, a bottle, a flashlight, glow sticks, a pen and a pencil.

The psychological thriller was a different tone than the actor. Reynolds is more known for his comedic action portrayals. The actor admitted that he was hesitant to take on the role, but the film was well received.

Ryan Reynolds was stuck in a box

In an interview with GQ, Reynolds revealed that even he didn’t know how the film would turn out since most of it was shot in the coffin. “I just thought there was no way something good could happen,” said the actor.

Reynolds also commented on the difficulty of filming from such a small space, which was a different experience for the actor, but which he appreciates.

“I will never complain about a set again in my life after I was on that set.” Sixteen, seventeen days later … It was such an emotional state, ”the actor recalled. As a result of filming in a tight space during the day, Reynolds developed a bad case of insomnia. He was at home with Skype instead of sleeping and kept reading the same page from the book Confederacy Of Dunces. As for the bald spot? The actor had this stain on his head when he rubbed his head against the rough wood of the coffin, where he was filming for hours a day. The actor also constantly burned his hands with the lighter he used in the film and cut his fingers on the coffin.

Buried was a surprising success and was highly praised by critics and fans when it was released. Although the film is not known, it is one of Reynold’s best and shows its versatile acting skills. The actor recently shared his view of his appearance in the film Van Wilder. The brutal comedy is considered the actor’s breakout film role, but Reynolds didn’t share the same thoughts about it. The actor claimed that because of his character he was known as the “party guy” that the actor did not want to know. Fortunately, his career has expanded since then as he continues to make blockbuster hits.