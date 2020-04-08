This time, the future of the euro is really at stake

It took 16 hours of videoconferencing for the eurozone finance ministers to find out that once again they could not agree.

As the ministers and their assistants suddenly emerged in the sunlight of Wednesday morning in their respective capitals, the atmosphere was absolutely black. “I think I would sum it up by saying that the positions have not changed, but the mood has changed and the mood has worsened,” said an official.

A dream of the future of Europe was already over: the idea that it could be shaped by the so-called New Hanseatic League.

Called Hansa for short, this collection from the Netherlands, Ireland and the Baltic and Scandinavian states was brought together by Britain’s departure from the European Union. As a group, it hoped to replace the weight of the United Kingdom on economic issues and defend a trade-friendly and business-friendly perspective.

Ireland left it by joining the call of nine states, including Italy, Spain and France, for the joint issuance of debts in the form of Eurobonds or co -abundants.

Either way, the Northern Gang has never been perfect for Ireland. But the attitude of the Netherlands during the last days of negotiations made the departure definitive.

Disaster

Ireland, in tune with the southern states, was dismayed by The Hague’s firm blockage of proposals to lift European economies out of the catastrophe and the debt spiral caused by the pandemic.

In the Netherlands, joint and several debts are generally assimilated to the repossession of your neighbor’s mortgage, an unfair characterization based on an old misconception that the euro zone bailouts were gifts from Dutch and German taxpayers, rather than loans repaid with interest. Naturally, the Irish point of view is more nuanced.

But it is not only a joint debt. Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was also the last to block a proposal to allow states to borrow from the bailout fund without the condition that they have to balance the books.

Germany was once the champion of this view that indebted countries cannot easily receive money because they will not learn their lesson. But Berlin sees the pandemic as different from the crises of the past and is more opposed to the common debt on the grounds that rushing into such a commitment, like a marriage in Las Vegas, could end badly.

It was the vote of a 19-seat party in the Dutch Parliament, the Europhile D66 party, which confirmed to international observers that a different reality was held within the borders of the plain state. By joining much of the opposition in supporting the government’s rejection of Mark Rutte’s joint debt, the party sank in the international hope that the Prime Minister could come under national pressure to collapse.

Some officials believe that the Dutch will come in time to see that the stakes are high for them too. But it was only when it became clear that the euro itself is threatened, that great economic damage was caused and that seeds of bitterness between the countries of the EU were sown deeply.

The big fear is that by then it will be too late to reverse a wave of disgust in Italy towards the whole EU project.

The Italian economy has made little progress since joining the euro in 1999. You can choose from internal problems: expensive laws that people ignore, a succession of weak governments, an aging population.

But the fact is that the country has not seen the benefits of the euro. He has people of voting age who have only experienced economic stagnation. And this despite the country’s continuing strengths in manufacturing, science and culture, and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Radical public opinion

In two decades of using the euro, Italy has grown from one of the most europhile countries in Europe to one of the most eurosceptic. The political results of this situation were already apparent with the country’s election of Euro-critical parties to power.

But the coronavirus pandemic seems to have radicalized public opinion.

Since the EU countries did not respond to a call from Rome for emergency supplies, the Italian media have been a maelstrom, wounded and injured by other EU countries. Some are real, others fallacious, but all are deeply felt because they were accompanied by horrible deaths of nearly 1,000 a day.

The brutal Dutch releases seem to come from another universe, not to mention the same currency area.

In the past, common debt has been proposed as a solution to a structural defect in the euro, which is a single currency, used by very different economies, which do not agree enough or do not share enough power to correct the deep imbalances that this creates.

In the past, these imbalances were only corrected when they were about to collapse the whole project.