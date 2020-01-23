This Timex watch only costs $ 25

Wearables do a lot these days. A reputable GPS running watch can now track your distance, your average heart rate, your VO2 max, your calorie consumption and your ground contact time (whatever that means) among a billion other biometric and pedometric statistics.

It’s all very impressive, but it can be a bit much. Some people (like me) don’t want to have to download an app before running. We just want to know how long we have been traveling and whether we will be home in time for dinner.

Enter: the Timex Mako Silicone Strap digital watch, which now costs only $ 25 thanks to a discount. The product specifications are deliberately spartan. It shows the time in up to two time zones, is waterproof and has an illuminated dial. This is the kind of watch we all ran in high school with and I can promise that it will do the job well. Find it here; It is available in three colors.

