This tiny puppy was born and has all kinds of colors, but is it green or yellow?

Sit down and buckle up because the dress is back, but this time it’s a dog stained with shit. People, they can’t fucking decide if this adorable puppy named “Hulk” is green or yellow.

A family in North Carolina was in shock when their white German shepherd gave birth to a lilac-green puppy with a short temper.

“I started freaking out because it was green,” owner Shana Stamey said.

The fourth of eight puppies, all of Hulk’s brothers and sisters, are perfectly normal, but not Hulk. Nope. He came out with a light green / yellow stain on his fur.

“He was light green and super crazy, so he became Hulk,” she said.

Maybe it’s another “What color is the dress?” – Situation, but I think calling it “lime green” is a bit lengthy when it is clearly dehydrated piss yellow.

Still, a bright green puppy is still adorable, isn’t it?

NOT CORRECT.

I bet you’re wondering how this adorable puppy got such a strange color.

Well, it turns out that Hulk was stained with meconium, an infant’s earliest chair. Basically, Hulk is stained with his own shit. A little less cute, I know.

“Meconium can be in the sack they are in when they are in their mother, and that tends to stain them,” said the veterinary technician Suzanne Cianiciulli said.

White or light-colored dog fur appears to be particularly prone to shit, but the color usually fades after a few washes or licks from the dog’s mother.

Fortunately, the meconium is not really harmful to dogs. Although Hulk is currently dehydrated piss yellow, he should live a long, healthy life.

Of course, Twitter fell in love with Shit-Dog, but now we’re discussing whether it’s green or yellow. It’s 2020 and we’re back to our question: What color is this bullshit?

This dog is yellow not green https://t.co/irTjrEdDl2

– d-work (@dxwork) January 17, 2020

This dog looks yellow like a damn pikachu, and are you really trying to tell me it’s light green? Blind. https://t.co/csLi5licyM

– | Tyler | (@Im_Afflicted) January 17, 2020

Every single post says green. This dog is bright yellow. not green. who sees green dead. ass. Neon. Safety vest. Yellow. ???????? ‍♀️ ???????? ‍♀️ ???????? ‍♀️ https://t.co/x9szrOJi0z

– with love, bear ???? (@withlove_bear) January 17, 2020

Says this dog is green. I only see a yellow dog. Can someone tell me if I’m color blind? https://t.co/AwVvtKuZwI

– Turd Ferguson (@ gneiffer07), January 17, 2020

Clifford the big green dog https://t.co/7BqQShUguG

– BajaBlastMe (@BajaBlastMe) January 17, 2020

Whoever shits whether the dress is golden or blue or whether the audio clip says Yanni or Laurel, the only thing I need to know is whether you think this dog is shit green or piss yellow.