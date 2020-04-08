This TV Show Donates Medical to Local Hospital

With many TVs being turned off and the rest of the season in limbo amid global coronavirus pandemics, some have not let their props go to waste. Fox’s medical drama The Resident, now in its third season, is donating a number of supplies to local hospitals.

“To the entire @theresonfonfox team, thank you for this generous donation of #PPE from your set, including dresses, masks, gloves, and everything else our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during # COVID19, ” Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital Atlanta, wrote on Instagram with pictures of donated supplies. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents on how, even though supplies were low, the delivery of the magic mask was impossible.

“This kind of community support is very important to our #frontlineproviders who make great sacrifices to our hospital staff and look after our community. Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for helping us with the good news today,” he concluded.

Three-star Resident Season Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. Production on the Fox series closes on March 14, along with Empire, Pose, American Housewives and several other Disney television shows.

E! News has learned about the Good Doctor, who stars Freddie Highmore, also has plans to donate. Station 19, a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off focusing on firefighters, also donated supplies, including the N95 mask to the N95 Fire Department and City Supply to the firehouse in Los Feliz, station 35.

“At Station 19, we were fortunate enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks that we donated to our local fire station, and we are very grateful that at Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of dresses and gloves that we also donate. all touched by the gratitude of our healthcare workers during this very difficult time, and in addition to these contributions, we are working to help them stay home, “Gray’s and Station 19 showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff tell E! News in a statement.

E! News has learned NBC New Amsterdam’s medical drama donates masks, gloves, dresses, and other items to the New York State Department of Health “for use based on the highest needs related to New York’s relief efforts to assist the public in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. ” Dick WolfChicago-based NBC drama franchise, which is all Chicago-based films, has also donated medical supplies such as masks and dresses.

Fans of Med Med Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, said in a statement, “We are very pleased that the things we use in the creation of entertainment can serve in the real life health crisis.”

Residents air Tuesday, 8 p.m. on Fox. Station 19 airs Thursday, 8am. on ABC. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday, 9 p.m. on ABC. New Amsterdam airs Tuesday, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(This story was originally published on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:52 am PST.)

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch NBC Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.