People use higher rates of TV shows and movies than ever before because of coronavirus outbreaks. According to The Verge, the platform has had a “surge” in traffic since the coronavirus began to spread.

And this makes sense. From Netflix’s King Tiger shows to all the latest movies available on demand, entertainment is an essential part of everyday life, as there is not much else to do.

Nevertheless, it would not be wrong to step out of a special English-language series known to Americans. The world is literally your oyster as you look for new shows to relax, offer the opportunity to discover something different and potentially learn a new language or simply follow the old.

Now, some might ask where to find the program, but thankfully, streaming platforms like Netflix offer dozens of subtitles to boot. To see which shows are worth watching, check out the list of the best foreign-language shows on Netflix below!

French:

Blanche Zone (Black Point)

La Mante (The Mantis)

Contact My Agent (Dix Pour Cent)

Fire of Destiny (Le Bazar de la Charité)

The Plan Couer is available on Netflix

Spain:

Velvet

Elite

Narkos

Cable girl

Not understood

German:

It’s dark

Babylon Berlin

Berlin dog

Unnatural (German)

Nail it! Germany

Other Foreign Language Series:

Giri / Hajj (Japanese / English)

Terrace House (Japan)

Borderliner (Norwegian)

Murder of Valhalla (Iceland)

Rain (Danish)