This Twitter Thread Has Me Confident Tom Felton Is Emily Osment

If you are hunting for the one ideal thread on the net, look no even more than this Twitter thread about why Tom Felton and Emily Osment are the same particular person.

Tom Felton is a 32-calendar year-outdated actor from Surrey, England, most perfectly recognized for his part as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. Meanwhile, Emily Osment (28) received our hearts as Lilly Truscott in Hannah Montana, but has also starred in iconic movies like Spy Young children 2 and Spy Young ones 3-D.

Similarities involving the two kid stars have been drawn considering the fact that at the very least 2013, when a tumblr consumer initially pointed out their likeness on a general public on the web platform. But many thanks to Twitter user @dracoalmighty_, the conspiracy concept that these two are the similar individual has been introduced back again to existence and now I simply cannot halt pondering about it.

I am now full-heartedly confident that this is the identical person.

Why I think Tom Felton and Emily Osment are the exact same human being: A thread pic.twitter.com/Li8jduqjgA

Hardly ever thoughts the simple fact that they were being born several years aside on opposite sides of the globe, this is the exact human.

I am wholeheartedly certain that Emily Osment IS Tom Felton. This is the exact person, and that is a hill I am prepared to die on.

The primary tweet has amassed extra than 280,000 likes and just about 50,000 retweets, with followers flocking to the replies in arrangement with the unique poster.

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on all the things we know and love (RIP pub), there are very few points in daily life that we know for sure. Thankfully, we can all slumber soundly tonight understanding that Tom Felton and Emily Osment are, in truth, the exact same human.