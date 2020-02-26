this-uber-is-a-get-together-on-wheels

Total with a disco ball, fog device, and karaoke, Uber Eddie’s “Disco Uber” is a get together on wheels.

Eddie would not even think about it a job, and all the modifications on his car or truck he is accomplished himself. “I you should not even consider this a task. I just like to cruise with my audio and demonstrate off what I have accomplished,” he says.

His only target every single night time, even a lot more than generating ideas, is to have exciting with his travellers.

If you’re looking for a exciting evening out in Hollywood, West Hollywood, or his hometown 805, then this is the experience to get you there. Abide by Eddie on Instagram @ubereddj