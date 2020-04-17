‘This Unclear and Inconsistent Document Does Not Exist’

Democratic Council Chair Nancy Pelosi on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump’s guidelines for reopening US parts by calling the plan “unclear and inconsistent.”

Trump revealed a “phased approach” to reopening businesses that would be based on current data, protecting vulnerable individuals from contracting the virus, mitigating the rise of the corona virus and enforcing it at the policy of the state governor.

“As I have said for some time now, national closure is not a long-term sustainable solution,” Trump said at a press conference Thursday. “To protect the health of our citizens, we must also protect the health and functioning of our economy. In the long run, you cannot do one without the other.”

According to the guidelines, countries should be able to “quickly arrange safe and efficient screening and testing sites for symptomatic individuals and track the contact results of COVID +.”

However, the number of tests available in the US has been questioned because the governor and other lawmakers said the U.S. testing system not comprehensive enough to reopen the country.

“The more testing, the more open the economy,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a briefing Wednesday. “But national capacity is not enough to do this. We cannot do it. That is the truth that is not lacquered.”

In a statement released Thursday, Pelosi agreed that the U.S. testing level not enough now.

“Testing is the key to opening our country to get on with our lives,” Pelosi wrote. “The inconsistent and inconsistent White House documents do not make up for the President’s failure to listen to scientists and produce and distribute rapid tests nationwide.”

“The President’s continued insistence on going ahead without testing, contact tracing, demographic data collection, and respect for science and facts at risk of further death and economic disaster,” the statement continued.

Pelosi notes that only 1 percent of Americans have been tested for the corona virus. The President said on Wednesday that the US has “the most extensive testing system in the world.”

Newsweek contacted the White House for comment.

Pelosi has long criticized the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in terms of testing. In an open letter to Democrats released on Tuesday, Pelosi said the US “did not have proper testing available in March despite Trump repeatedly claiming that we did; and even now, we do not have adequate tests, masks, PPE, and the necessary equipment, which creates unnecessary death and suffering. “

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray proposed a plan on Wednesday that would allow $ 30 billion in emergency funds to increase the testing capacity of the U.S. corona virus.

“If this is mismanaged,” Schumer said, “this disease can reappear. Testing is the best tool we have for fighting viruses today.”

While Trump has placed the responsibility of testing coronavirus on the state government, several governors said they still need help from the federal government.

“If you pay attention to today’s guidelines, it says testing is the state’s responsibility,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told MSNBC on Thursday. “We already know it, but we need significant help from the federal government now.”