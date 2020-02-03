This valley girl makes candles that smell like the San Fernando Valley

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Michelle Alvarado and her boyfriend, Michael Watkins, have started to hurry together by making candles that smell like their home representing the San Fernando Valley.

Alvarado developed an interest in candles after discovering essential oils and health benefits during a full-time workshop in the area of ​​entertainment insurance. She started making the candles and her boyfriend, Watkins, thought it would be a great concert, which launched Valley Girl Apothecary.

“My boyfriend and I started the candles together and we met at CSUN, we went to school, so cheesy but we decided that the first scent should be inspired by CSUN,” said Alvarado, “and the campus has an orange grove. The first candle we made is a citrus blend of orange magnolias.”

This first candle is named Number 1 Northridge, and you can find it at his Etsy store.

Another example of a landmark in the San Fernando Valley is the number 4 candle on Boulevard Ventura. Since this iconic street connecting several towns in the valley is so busy, Alvarado says you need a lot of coffee to get through the day, so the candle smells like freshly brewed coffee.

To discover the next pop-up store, Valley Girl Apothecary will be at or to buy their candles online, follow them on Instagram @valleygirlapothecary.

